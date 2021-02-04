Sports
Players’ Voice – Carla Suarez Navarro: ‘I wouldn’t want to say goodbye to the hospital’
You never want to hear those words, but in the end, when it’s your turn, it’s your turn.
Leading up to my diagnosis last summer, I continued to feel tired while exercising, and became more and more nauseous for consecutive days. So I had a PCR test to check if I had Covid-19, which came back negative, but then I went to the doctor because I had a stomach ache that hurt a lot and they told me I might have gastritis. I continued to feel unwell so we went to see more doctors until one of them talked about the possibility of lymphoma, but we had to wait for the results. I had tests and biopsies done all over my body until they finally gave me the bad news.
The truth is, I don’t know what I was thinking, but my first reaction was to ask how I could recover. I didn’t think much beyond that – I didn’t even ask questions about what the disease was, why I had it, or what was going on – I just wanted to know what to do to recover.
I think that’s where my experience as a tennis player contributed. Tennis is an individual sport and we are used to dealing with recovery.
Carla Surez Navarro
Image credit: Getty Images
I didn’t use my phone to search for more information as I was sure there were things I wouldn’t even understand. I had already spoken to the doctors and they had explained lymphoma to me. They gave me a lot of hope and confidence, so that helped a lot.
For me, this process was physically more difficult to deal with. You know what is happening mentally so that you can learn to cope with the situation, but the physical effects were more questionable. I didn’t know how my body would react to a new and unprecedented situation like this one, so there have been days that I found very difficult physically, but mentally I handled it very well.
It was important to me to share the news publicly because at the end of the day, before tennis players or athletes, we are normal people and I wanted to share that message. People also knew that I hadn’t trained and that they would notice my absence from the US Open and Roland-Garros, so I did it to let everyone know I would be out for a while.
It is true that no one ever wants to read this type of news, whether you know the person or not. So to an extent I expected to receive some words of encouragement, but I never imagined how many messages were being sent to me. Those expressions of affection are in my heart forever.
I was told that staying active could help a lot and as my treatment progressed I started exercising. I would have liked to play more, like football or basketball, but with Covid it was not easy for me to bring a large group of people together. So I played tennis because it’s easy to summon one person in the end. I’ve also done some work in the gym, but there have often been times when I didn’t feel like it and I just stayed home.
My brother is very good at cooking, which means I didn’t have to go into the kitchen, and my parents have been home too, so we watched TV shows and played chess. I’ve also read a lot and painted mandalas – that helped me pass the time.
I am now taking the final steps in my recovery. On Monday January 25th I had my last chemotherapy session, and now I have to complete some radiotherapy sessions. After that, I really hope everything is over.
Suarez Navarro in tears after her last performance at the Australian Open
Before my diagnosis, I made the decision to retire in 2020, but it is important for me to say goodbye on a tennis court. I wouldn’t want people to remember that I said goodbye in the hospital. So in my mind, if it all goes well, I hope I can say goodbye the way I want.
When I think about the Australian Open I don’t miss the 24-hour flight or the jet lag, but I miss my teammates, the competition, the fans
It is every athlete’s dream to play in the Olympics.
This year I have a good chance to play in Tokyo, and every athlete dreams of competing in the Olympics. But it’s not up to me and it will depend on the rankings; for singles there can only be four players in the draw, so if Garbine (Muguruza), Paula (Badosa), Sara (Sorribes) and Aliona (Bolsova) are doing well at the start of this season, I’m out. However, I hope that if Garbine has a good ranking in doubles, we can play together.
Finally, I wanted to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their best regards, love and support. I hope you enjoy this edition of the Australian Open.
The Australian Open is live on Eurosport. Watch every match live and ad-free in the Eurosport app and on eurosport.co.uk. You can now download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android.
