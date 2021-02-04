National Women’s Hockey League suspends Isobel Cup playoffs after new positive tests COVID-19





The National Women’s Hockey League is suspending the Isobel Cup playoffs in Lake Placid, New York due to “new positive COVID-19 tests and resulting safety concerns for players,” it announced Wednesday. The season, which began on January 23, has not been canceled. The league hopes that the tournament can end at a later date. NWHL Commissioner Ty Tumminia said positive tests started coming in around 9:30 pm Tuesday and the trends “were not going in the right direction.” The decision to stop playing was made with input from the Olympic Regional Development Authority, which manages Lake Placid’s facilities. The NWHL had assembled its six teams in Lake Placid for a multi-weekend tournament and post season. Two teams – the Metropolitan Riveters and the Connecticut Whale – had withdrawn from the tournament due to positive COVID-19 testing and concerns about further exposure. The four remaining teams would compete in the Isobel Cup semi-final on Thursday, followed by the Isobel Cup final on Friday. Those games were scheduled to air on NBCSN, giving the NWHL the largest platform it has had in six seasons. “The fact that we didn’t get these athletes on their deserved platform [national television], that’s the most heartbreaking part, ‘said Tumminia. Anya Packer, director of the NWHLPA, said the players were sad towards the end of the tournament, but that “we respect the safety and welfare of the players” by suspending the season. The Riveters withdrew from the tournament last Thursday, confirming multiple cases of COVID-19. The NWHL revised its schedule for the remaining teams: Connecticut, Boston, Buffalo, Minnesota and Toronto. On Monday, the Whale announced the forfeiture of a game against Minnesota and then withdrew from the tournament over concerns over COVID-19 exposure. Toronto Six president and coach, Digit Murphy, said other teams were concerned about the risks, but her team wanted to play. “It was a huge risk for us to get into the bubble from which we were completely cut off,” said Murphy. “Our players had no problem getting in. We felt 100 percent safe. All we wanted to do was play the game. We would have died if we could have played the game. We would have died if we had against Minnesota. can play. [for the Cup]. “Our kids just wanted to play hockey. They were safe. They were taken care of. We knew when we came in that it was a risk because we went from 100 million cases to 100 million. But we wanted to play. We’re here. We are. disappointed. But we want to come back. “ Sources told ESPN there were concerns around Lake Placid’s “restricted zone”, enforcement of team staff quarantines, and social distancing before and during the tournament. “It wasn’t a real bubble,” a source told ESPN. “Many mistakes come out [poor] communication.” The NWHL has not disclosed the players who tested positive or the number of positive tests for each team, citing a privacy pledge with the players and privacy laws. The game’s suspension comes at an unfortunate time for the NWHL as the league had seen significant audience growth in the games streamed on Twitch on the way to the playoff games on national television.

