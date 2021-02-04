Why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the only team Bruce Arians could coach again

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were looking for a head coach after the 2018 season, Chris Arians knew her husband, Bruce, was talking to general manager Jason Licht.

She was not thrilled. She wasn’t surprised either.

“I was definitely resigned,” Chris told ESPN. “We will be married for 50 years in June, I know the man.”

Bruce took the 2018 season off after five seasons as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. If he started coaching again, Chris would have something to say about it.

So at the kitchen table in their Lake Oconee, Georgia house over breakfast, she drew up a list of requirements: They would rent a house, not buy it; she would have an unlimited travel budget to see her grandchildren; and Bruce would work on his health.

To check.

To check.

To check.

Bruce’s decision to return to coaching seems right, as he will lead the Buccaneers against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET, CBS).

Bruce Arians laughs while answering questions at a Super Bowl media event. NFL via AP

‘All things just added up’

68-year-old Arians had to find the right situation to return, and Tampa Bay was it – even before he had quarterback Tom Brady. The Bucs and Tampa area had everything Arians wanted.

On the professional side, they had an infrastructure that Arians believed was necessary to create a winner – from ownership to the CEO to the selection. And on a personal level, it’s a short six-hour drive to Lake Oconee, right on I-75 – where Bruce and Chris will stay right after design until they return to Tampa for training camp. It’s also an hour’s flight from Birmingham, Alabama, where his grandchildren live.

Arians could build the staff he wanted. He essentially got the band back together by hiring 12 coaches who worked for him in Arizona, along with others he has known for years, such as quarterback coach Clyde Christensen, who worked on his staff at Temple in the 1980s. and special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong, who played for Arians in Temple.

While Arians went through the steps to find out if he wanted to take the job at Bucs, “all things just made sense.”

“The whole staff was available, so it’s like, why the hell wouldn’t you do this right,” Arians told ESPN.

But among all those reasons Arians decided to return to coaching, there were two that stood out above the rest: Light and Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

“I wouldn’t have taken the job if it wasn’t for Jason, and probably not if Byron Leftwich wasn’t available,” Arians said.

In Light, Arians had a good friend as a general manager who he knew, trusted and got along with him seamlessly. It also helped that the Arians were friends with the wife of Light, Blair, whom they became friends with when Bruce and Jason teamed up in Arizona in 2013.

“With a head coach like Bruce and the relationship I have with him – I don’t know if it will ever be repeated,” said Light. “He’s just such a unique man and we have such a unique, strong bond. We get along well and we even argue well to get the results we want and make the decisions we made. was great.”

However, it was Leftwich that made the biggest difference in Arians’ return. When Arians began to consider coaching again, he knew he didn’t want to mention plays. But Arians would only give up playcalling duties if Leftwich took them over. Leftwich was fired by the Cardinals after the 2018 season, making the timing perfect.

Arians has long made it a priority to prepare his staff for the next step. This was his chance at Leftwich. Of course, Arians still clicks the headset a few times, like in the NFC Championship Game, when he called the play that resulted in a 39-yard touchdown pass at the end of the first half to put the Bucs on 21. -10.

Giving Leftwich playcalling responsibilities has given Arians the freedom to wear two hats as head coach and offensive coordinator. He was able to fully embrace the CEO element of the job.

“It’s an incredible difference,” said Arians. “I’ve spent a lot more time playing with special teams and defense and still have my hand on offense, but I’m just a head coach now. I try not to do too many jobs. I’ve watched more college movies than I’ve ever seen. looked into my life to see what’s going on for the next version. “

Outside of linebackers coach Larry Foote, who played for the Steelers when Arians was assistant, and then played and coached under him in Arizona, soon found that Arians was increasingly on the defensive headset and a “little bit more talkative.”

Bruce Arians isn’t as “tense” as he was, according to Tampa Bay linebacker Kevin Minter, who also played for Arians in Arizona. Bruce Kluckhohn / USA TODAY Sports

Finding balance

One benefit of having less on his plate is that Arians has been home in Tampa to eat with Chris almost every night, a drastic difference from his time in Arizona.

It also affected his health in a good way.

Arians is a three-time cancer survivor, with the last fight in 2016 when he was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma and a piece of his kidney was removed in early 2017. He was also hospitalized with chest pain in November 2016 and went to the hospital for a preseason game in 2016 due to diverticulitis.

It got to the point where Chris thought Bruce was going to have a stroke during a game because he would get so excited.

‘I’m not worried about him [anymore]’, she said.’ I’m sure his blood pressure is still getting high, but I’m not too concerned about it for some reason. ‘

Since Bruce is healthier and doesn’t bear the responsibility of essentially two jobs, Chris feels he can continue to coach ‘for a long time’.

Arians has been getting his health under control for the past three years. He lost 25 pounds in 2018 and then gained it back, but was able to lose it again this season – something coaches usually do during the off-season.

Because Arians is healthier, eats better, and generally feels better, he can go back to training, running a few miles on the underwater treadmill three to four days a week.

Chris also named assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar for helping Bruce get on track.

“I love that woman,” said Chris. “I mean she’s great.”

Bruce’s son, Jake, said his father’s health wasn’t the reason Bruce retired after the 2017 season, but that he thought he should retire.

“When you take the stress out of your life, the aches and pains go away,” Bruce said. “I knew I could take back some of the stress, but not all.”

And he doesn’t.

Kevin Minter, a linebacker from Tampa Bay who played four seasons for Arians in Arizona and then the last two with the Bucs, said Arians are not as “tense” as they used to be. He also handles certain situations differently this time. Rather than berating players for certain behavior, as he would in Arizona, Arians conducts conversations – sometimes harshly – instead.

“It wouldn’t be the same volume as it used to,” Minter said.

“He still made the point.”

But in many ways, Arians has remained the fiery, “ coach-em-hard, love-em-later ” Tampa Bay coach he was in Arizona. He’s just not that stressed.

“Being around him, I’m not going to say he’s gotten milder, because he certainly hasn’t gotten milder,” said Rick Christophel, Bucs coach, who first coached with Arians at Mississippi State University. 1993 and 1994.

But, Christophel added, the lack of the added stress of playcalling has helped. A lot of.

Location, location, location

There’s another reason coaching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a good match.

And as they say in real estate: location, location, location.

Tampa immediately had two things: it was close to the grandkids and it was warm.

The Arians are a family on the East Coast. Bruce and Chris are each one of five siblings and all of their in-laws, nieces and nephews are on the East Coast, along with one of their two children and most of their grandchildren. Jake moved to Arizona when Bruce got the Cardinals job in 2013 and has stayed, but the Arians’ daughter, Kristi, lives in Birmingham with her family.

The grandkids come in about once a month and stay for a weekend – something Bruce said they couldn’t have done if he was still in Arizona as a coach. They play with ‘Pops’, what they call Bruce, in an inflatable water slide in the front yard by two large oak trees.

But Chris is still safe. Everyone who comes to her house – including the family – will have a negative COVID-19 test before they are allowed in.

The rest of the time, Bruce and Chris see the grandchildren through the Facebook portal.

“It was incredible to just be able to see them all the time and this year, with the pandemic, we can’t leave town so it’s hard to go back to the lake, but we’ll be back sooner or later. But having them here is what it’s all about, ”Bruce said.

When the grandchildren come to town, the Arians’ household is over them. There is very little football talk.

“Just having them around can get you all the way out,” Jake said. “It’s almost a farewell week for a few days, even though you have to go to the office and things like that.”

Bruce is healthier than he’s been in a while, he’s winning more than he’s won in a while and is just as happy as Jake has seen him in a long time.

Life has been good for Bruce Arians in Tampa Bay.

While Arians said this week that he has no plans to retire after the Super Bowl, he has also made it clear that Tampa Bay will be his last NFL job.

The only thing that would make it better is a win on Sunday.

“Everyone has a great affection for him, for the person he is,” his quarterback, Brady, said of Arians. “There is no one who would ever say anything bad about BA. He’s just so endearing to everyone. And I think everyone wants to win for him. ‘