Texas Football signs three on National Signing Day





The 2021 Longhorns recruitment course is nearing completion as Texas has signed three players on National Signing Day.

AUSTIN, Texas After signing 19 players on Early Signing Day in December, Texas football added three more on Wednesday National signing day. Four-star cornerback Ishmael Ibrahim from Dallas, three-star defensive lineman David Abiara from Mansfield and three-star wide receiver Keithron Lee from Bryan are now all officially Longhorns. “Today I thought we had achieved what we thought we could achieve by really entering the second signing day of this signing period,” said head coach Steve Sarkisian. The Longhorns class is ranked number 17 in the country and second in the Big 12. Sarkisian said the team has four more open roster spots, which will be addressed based on the needs he identifies during the spring ball. “We really tried to judge our team as best we could, looking at the match tape of what we currently have, to get an idea of ​​the movement skills of our players on the field and where they would fit. have technical staff on board, then identify the available players that we thought could help the University of Texas, ”he said. Texas HC Steve Sarkisian on National Signing Day: “They should really rank in drawing classes three years later.” Adds: “We must be the best development staff in the country.” – Jake Garca (@Jake_M_Garcia) February 3, 2021 The 2021 class is the lowest class of the Longhorns since 2017, as well as the first time they have not been ranked in the top 10 during that period. It will disappear as a transition class for Sarkisian as he was hired after the vast majority of 2021 players had already signed. Sarkisian reflected on the achievements and challenges that his new staff faced during this recruiting cycle. “I’m a relationship guy. I really like developing personal relationships with the recruit, with the family, with the coach, and I think people really appreciate that,” he said. “The negative is that we’re new and just got on board and what it’s going to look like? That’s our job now to make sure that what we’re talking about, what we’re selling, is exactly the product we’re putting on the field. . “ In addition to the new stock market players now on the roster, Texas added a few local favorite walk-ons on Wednesday. “I looked around my room and I was like ‘wow this is real!'” Westlake’s Zane Minors and Michael Taaffe stay in town and play in Texas – each telling us about the MOMENT he discovered the Horns were an option.@MinorsZane @MichaelSchrauwen @Westlake_Nation pic.twitter.com/9wtjyMYKs3 – Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) February 3, 2021 Running Zane Minors and defending Michael Taaffe, fresh off a 6A state championship with Westlake, returned on commitments from Yale and Rice respectively and will compete for starting places in Texas. The Longhorns officially begin spring training on March 23, while the Spring Game is tentatively scheduled for April 24.







