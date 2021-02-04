TMGM sponsors the hottest new star of Tennis, Alexander Zverev, for the Australian Open 2021





The announcement of an exclusive partnership with German tennis star ‘Sascha’ Alexander Zverev boosts TMGM’s major sponsorship deal with the Australian Open. SYDNEY, February 4, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Being one of the youngest and most promising athletes in tennis has its perks. Alexander Zverev, better known as ‘Sascha’, has just signed a major collaboration agreement with TMGM, the leading CFD trading platform and official sponsor of the Australian Open tennis tournament. TMGM and Sascha will jointly donate to a local Australian charity for every bait the tall German will hit during AO21. The announcement comes just days before the tournament’s kick-off at 8thFebruary 2021. TMGM sponsors the well-known tennis star Alexander Zverev for the Australian Open Photo Credit: ATP and Getty Images. At just 23 years old, Zverev is already at the top of the tennis ranks. He is ranked third in the world rankings by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and has since been a fixture in the top 10 worldwide. July 2017. He has 13 ATP singles and two doubles titles to his name. He remains a competitive force and will face trial again this year in the acclaimed AO21. “He’s a talented tennis icon, and putting the TMGM logo on an athlete’s uniform is no mean feat – we’re confident in our choice!” said Angelo D’Alessio, TMGM’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Sascha is an incredible athlete and his speed is a perfect match for the speed advantage of our brand DNA.” This partnership is a very strategic move and reinforces the important multi-year partnership agreement that TMGM already has with the Australian Open. Now the TMGM logo will not only be on the popular Speed ​​Serve during the tournament, it will also be seen on Sascha’s jacket and training shirt, as well as on his coaches’ (his father, Alexander Zverev Sr.) and hats of team members. As the tournament heats up, you can expect TMGM in even more places than before. Story continues Outside the court, TMGM’s VIP customers and guests will have the opportunity to attend a Meet & Greet and jumbo-ball signing session with the tennis star. TMGM will be hosting an upcoming Forex Webinar, and some fans will have the opportunity to ask Sascha questions during the live Webinar. With one of the most recognizable tennis players in the world representing the financial leader, TMGM, this year’s competition is truly a milestone. ABOUT TMGM TMGM simplifies direct CFD trading. Built with the very latest technology, turnkey support and innovative structure, TMGM makes trading in the global markets easy. The platform allows investors of all types to take full control of their investment portfolio, combining lucrative CFD trading opportunities across 7 asset classes with access to more than 15,000 products. Investors choose TMGM because of its transparent trading environment, competitive prices and lightning-fast execution. When trading with TMGM, traders only have to worry about investment decisions – the platform will do the rest. To learn more about this trusted CFD trading provider, visit TMGM.COM The new Trademax Global Markets (TMGM) logo (PRNewsfoto / TMGM – Trademax Global Markets) SOURCE TMGM

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos