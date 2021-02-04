Local Professional Hockey: After the pre-game altercation, Wolves awarded the win for opener | Wolves

WATERTOWN The ongoing saga of the Federal Prospects Hockey League trying to keep some sort of regular season got worse on Wednesday.
The league season opener between the Elmira Enforcers and the Watertown Wolves did not happen after an alleged pre-game off-ice altercation resulted in the Enforcers forfeiting the afternoon game at Watertown Municipal Arena.
As a result, this week’s games between the two teams have been canceled and the season between the two teams is in danger.
The altercation arose between a handful of players after the Elmira team arrived at the arena late in the morning.
Andreas Johansson, owner of the Wolves team, said an Elmira player attempted to enter the Watertown locker room after the Enforcers team bus arrived and the emotions got over.
Of course, at the start of the game, we expected them to drop the puck and see several fights early on and then have a normal play, Johansson said. We know in a long run like this it comes to a boil and warms up a bit. But we didn’t really expect this.
Watertown police were called to the arena, reportedly by the Elmira team, but no arrests were made.
I haven’t really seen the situation myself, but a lot of pressure had built up after the three (preseason) games of the weekend, Johansson said. And we thought it was going to be a little rough today. But there was a little disagreement between one of our players and one of them and then they said they didn’t want to get the ice and then went home.
With the match originally scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. start, Wolves players took to the ice at 12:40 p.m. for pregame warm-ups, but the Enforcers chose not to participate in the skate.
Absolutely, we were ready to play, we were there for warm-ups, said Watertown coach Brent Clarke. We were ready to play and it was their decision not to play and not to participate in the game or the warm-ups. Ultimately, with everything going on, this is just one more thing to put a damper on the season and this could lead to us possibly not playing.
Under the competition rules, if a team fails to hit the ice during the warm-up session, it will be forced to give up the match once the pregame skate is finished.
Elmira had not taken to the ice during the 18-minute warm-up period and Watertown got a forfeited victory.
It’s pretty disappointing, said Wolves captain Fred Hein. We’ve been working hard for so long, so to see this happen is a big disappointment.
We really don’t know what happened, we arrived late, said referee Pete Mical. So you’ll have to talk to the chief and our boss. … Again, we don’t know what happened, they did everything on the phone, and then the police came up to us and said their men weren’t coming out.
At 1.10pm, the Enforcers team bus had already moved to the front of the arena, awaiting the players, and later left for Elmira.
Of course, without anyone actually seeing anything firsthand, we made some phone calls because there was clearly an altercation and I think they were supposedly scared to take the ice, Johansson said. And we offered to sit the two boys on our side who were involved and the two boys on their side, but apparently that wasn’t enough for them, so they got back on the ice and went home.
The Enforcers would stay in town and play today at 7:30 PM in Watertown, then both teams would play in Elmira on Friday and Saturday. But Johansson said all three games have been canceled.
Today’s game was canceled after an argument between the preliminary games on the ice, the Elmira team said in a press release. We wanted everyone to know that the players and staff are all safe and resting in the hope of being able to compete again soon. At this point, we know that discussions are ongoing with the league and if we have more information, we will share it with you.
Wednesday’s developments follow a controversial weekend between the two teams on the ice in three pre-season games, all won by the Wolves. This included a 4-3 win on Sunday at Elmira, in which Watertown won in a shootout.
I spent two seasons there, Clarke said of Elmira, where he coached for the past two seasons. I mean, rivalry does happen, but you don’t expect things like that, you expect something more on the ice. There was a bit of a commotion, we didn’t know what was going on, but unfortunately it happened.
Johansson said the season may be over before it started.
I think it was done, frankly, Johansson said at least of this week’s matches against Elmira. We were going to play them back and forth this week and we knew after this weekend that things were getting a little out of hand. Those were tough matches and there was a lot of shouting from their couch and our players mocked, and we knew they were going to stand up for themselves (today) and things got clearly out of hand, one of their players tried to enter us. dressing room to confront one of our players and things just got out of hand.
It broke up pretty quickly, we had security … But for whatever reason, they felt threatened.
Due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, the FPHL season, which usually kicks off in November, was postponed several times before Elmira and Watertown agreed on a February 3 start date.
The two teams, currently the only two in the league to attempt to play a season, would meet 16 times over the course of the month.
It’s extremely disappointing, we have a great team and we swept them over the weekend, and we look very good at trying to repeat that one more time today, Johansson said. We were looking forward to great hockey, and now when we saw it all fall apart it’s hard to really put it into words.
The FPHL has not yet released a statement about the incident on Wednesday evening.
I unfortunately think it likely is, Johansson said of the outlook for the season finally kicking off. We would play back and forth with Elmira for three or four weeks in the hope that other teams would come. But at this point, with what happened today, we just feel like we can’t trust them to keep playing and I think the league is very disappointed with what happened.
Johansson added: Unfortunately, unless something turns up in the next few days or two, we should be sending our boys home and be back to regroup for this fall.
Some Wolves players kept hoping that the situation could be resolved to avoid the outright cancellation of the season.
We just tried to stay positive, said Hein. Maybe we can work something out with them or with some other teams in the league to play.
What can you really say? Clarke said. It’s stupid they weren’t playing, but we also need to keep them calm a little bit and just see what happens from here. Come back here in the next few days and see what this means for us.