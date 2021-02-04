Is Bradley Beal-Warriors’ blockbuster trade a real possibility this year?

Ask Kerith: Is Will you trade a real opportunity for Warriors? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

On Wednesday, the Warriors announced that Kevon Looney will be re-assessed for his left ankle sprained in two weeks.

Two weeks from Wednesday is February 17, meaning Loon will miss at least seven matches, eight if you count the match on February 17.

The Warriors don’t have healthy centers. James Wiseman has a sprained left wrist, which will be re-evaluated once the Warriors get home from their Texas road trip. Marquese Chriss will reportedly miss the rest of the season with a syndesmosis ankle injury that includes a fibular fracture.

That leaves the guys as little ball centers, Draymond Green, Eric Paschall, and Juan Toscano-Anderson (whoa!) To fill this spot.

Can the Warriors go out and sign a center? Unlikely. They need a solution right now. Signing someone means they have to cut someone off. Could it be Mychal Mulder because his contract is not guaranteed? Would they cut Chriss or Alen Smailagic? In addition, each addition should be quarantined for six days. By then Wiseman is almost back.

The Warriors’ upcoming schedule helps a bit. They will not face any of the top centers in the league during Wiseman’s absence.

The Dallas Mavericks will face Kristaps Porzingas, Willie Cauley-Stein, Dwight Powell and Boban Marjanovic. Boban is huge, but he only averages seven minutes per game.

The San Antonio Spurs will face LaMarcus Aldridge and Jacob Poeltl. The Spurs employ many guards, so a fight with a small ball could suit the Warriors well.

Time for your questions!

What is Steve doing to stay calm during this up & down season? – hlaswi (@SamLaswi) January 31, 2021

The Warriors have a funky rollercoaster of wins and losses. It looks like this when they go to Dallas:

LLWWLWWLWWLLWWLLWWLWL

Never more than two consecutive wins or losses at any time during 21 games. The Warriors have beaten the sub .500 teams and competed against better teams to reach their record of 11-10.

Steve Kerr hasn’t broken any clipboards this season. He wants his team’s identity solidified around defensive principles, which in turn influence attack. Stops and good box-outs lead to transition violations. It is all connected.

Kerr is the boss, not a player’s father. If they’re not listening, or if they’re just having a bad night, there’s not much he can do.

There is a loud group of fans wondering if Kerr is being stubborn in keeping Kelly Oubre in the base. I hear those concerns, and I’m not sure how long Oubre will be given plenty of patience some of these statistics.

On Instagram, @ chavi1991 and @ seanmasterson7 asked if Oubre is in the long-term plans for the Dubs.

Oubre is a free agent at the end of this season, so “long term” is unclear at this point.

If he trades him in now after coming to the team to fill the void left by Klay Thompson’s injury, it would indicate that the Warriors don’t think this season will pay off. It’s not time for that. And should Oubre stick around, he would be a big compliment to Steph Curry, Thompson and Andrew Wiggins next season.

It’s hard to say how things will shake for a player who started the season in a shooting and has an expensive contract.

Oubre played for three teams in six seasons. He has indicated that he wants to stay with the Warriors.

On Instagram, @ pigsandbasketball08 wants to know what the odds are of a Bradley Beal swap this season?

I see it as questionable because the costs are too high. They should give up James Wiseman, their 19-year-old center of the future, and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ top-three protected pick by 2021. The Warriors want to get younger. Giving up the youth doesn’t make much sense here, and an occupation for salary purposes should include either Draymond Green, Oubre, or Wiggins. Here are some scenarios.

But wait … Beal is only 27. That’s young! And he is the top scorer in the NBA! Shouldn’t the Warriors at least be considering a trade?

Consider the message it would send to Curry and Thompson. Taking Beal to Golden State would mean the Warriors don’t think Klay will be his old self once he’s recovered from his Achilles tendon rehab. And maybe not. But do you risk breaking up the Splash Brothers? They are one of the best backcourts in NBA history with years left in their prime numbers.

Do you risk affecting their chemistry and usage rates by adding Beal to form a Splash Trio? Is Draymond still there to ease the offense? Who’s the lob threat when Wiseman is gone? How would the offense strike a balance?

Beal could certainly help them win now. But it can be too messy, at too great a cost.

The middle position feels like the more urgent need. Not to mention Beal did not ask an exchange and has no intention of seeking one at the moment.

Off topic: Favorite fast food restaurant?

On topic: Curious about Draymond’s thoughts on mentoring Wiseman and how his time with Bogut helped. TY – ken Yuen 😷 (@ 3athalete) January 31, 2021

My favorite fast food is a cheesy gordita crunch from Taco Bell and Chick Fil A’s nuggets. However, I only eat fast food four or five times a year. It’s a treat for a road trip or a bad day.

As for Draymond, he takes his role as a mentor seriously. He credits Andrew Bogut for showing him how to defend in the NBA. The best lessons from Bogut? Don’t guard the pole with your chest, how to run on defense and the importance of communication.

Green wants to pass his knowledge on to Wiseman, who is in every way grateful to learn from a former defensive player of the year. Wiseman described Green as a brother in a recent post-game interview.

And in early January, after a victory over the Kings, Draymond discussed his views on guiding Wiseman.

“To have the opportunity to play with a child who is such a special talent, 19 years old and doing the things he can, I am honored and privileged to try and take on the veteran leadership role for him and give him the Green said. Without me he will be a star but if I can try to help him then give him all my knowledge that’s what my vets have done for me so I owe him that. ‘

Kerith, who is / was your favorite warrior to interview and why? 👀 off-topic question: if you could only eat one sweet for the rest of your life (you can eat other foods, on your own, you have no other options if / when you want something sweet) what would it be? – FoulPuckPod (@FoulPuckPod) January 31, 2021

My favorite Warrior to interview is Draymond Green. There is so much thought and knowledge behind his words, and he rarely has a filter.

The sweet I choose for life are Reece’s Peanut Butter Cups.

With NBC announcing that they are closing NBCSN by the end of the year, what does this mean for NBCBayArea … I need to know we can keep you and all the dubs covered! – norriski (@norriski) January 31, 2021

Thanks for this question. I’ve heard from fans who are concerned. Do not be!

A interpreter is here. Basically, this change for NBC Sports Network will not affect NBC Sports Bay Area.

Who is the biggest reader on the team? Which genre of books is most popular among Warriors players? – Lauren (@ VintageLauren42) January 31, 2021

I needed Kent Bazemore’s help with this question. He told me that he and other guys listened to books on tape, but Steph is the player he sees the most with a paper version in his hand.

In previous seasons, I would answer that Andre Iguodala or David West were the biggest readers.

ask Jordan how his cats are! we miss his daily updates via instastories – 🌿✨ (@eimielleimi) January 31, 2021

Funny you should ask! I asked Jordan who watches his cats, Kai and Kota, when he goes to the G League bubble. He smiled and said “classified information!”

I’m sure they are in good hands. It seems Poole has deleted his Instagram, so if you need a Kai and Kota fix, check out this story from NBC Sports Bay Area’s Pro Pets series.

