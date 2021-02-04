Cricket Cakes and Grasshopper Delight: New African cookbooks showcase insect recipes





Les Dlices de Mikese (Mikeses Delicacies) emerged from one of the collaborative projects aimed at conveying valuable, traditional knowledge of African women. The collaboration recognized that African women play a key role in promoting the use of insects in food. The French-language cookbook was developed through the joint efforts of the women’s organization in the DRC The Association of Business Women of Congo, the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) , and the environmental and sustainable development consultancy BKind Konsult AB . The cookbook was specifically designed to involve female chefs and to include their recipes mukata fruit with caterpillars (fruit mukata with caterpillars“), cricket mulsion cream (grasshopper emulsion with cream), and velout of squash at moses (pumpkin skin with larvae of palm trees). It’s rare to find a cookbook written by African women about local African cuisine, says Dr. Linley Chiwona-Karltun, co-author of Les Dlices de Mikese and Senior Lecturer Rural Development SLU. It is even rarer to find a cookbook that emphasizes the value of using wild treats such as insects, and applies the deep knowledge and experience of a local culinary tradition. This book is the first of its kind, conceived and written by African women with the aim of documenting their know-how. Promote wider absorption There is incredible potential for their enhanced recording and popularization worldwide. Insects could become a vital alternative protein source if the production of edible insects is sustainably promoted and implemented. It is our hope that this cookbook will be the beginning of a journey that will see a plethora of future innovations in this industry, said Dr. Musundire. We hope this can lead to spin-offs, such as innovative cuisines that can promote and support food tourism. At the same time, we must ensure the conservation of wild insects and promote widespread insect farming. Ultimately, consumers will benefit from access to nutritious and protein-rich edible insects. This cookbook is a step towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 2 to eliminate hunger in all its forms.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos