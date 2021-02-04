Sports
Federal bill calls for unlimited NIL approvals for NCAA athletes
A new federal law introduced Thursday would make it illegal for the NCAA or other college sports associations to impose restrictions on the type or extent of endorsement agreements that college athletes could sign in the future.
The bill, co-authored by Senator Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) and Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Massachusetts), is the latest in a series of proposed national laws designed to help college athletes make money and build a multi-college sports industry. of a billion dollars which, according to several members of Congress, is fundamentally unfair. This proposal is the only option so far that does not provide the means for Congress, the NCAA, or any other governing body to control which products athletes can endorse.
“Major college athletics looks no different from professional competitions, and it’s time for us to stop denying the right of college athletes to monetize their talents,” said Murphy, who said he was following the current rules of the NCAA sees it as a civil rights issue. . “If predominantly white coaches and NCAA executives can have unfettered endorsement deals, why wouldn’t predominantly black athletes have the same opportunity?”
The new bill also specifically prohibits the NCAA or conferences from doing anything that would prevent athletes from organizing under collective representation to sell their license rights as a group. These types of group licenses are usually required to negotiate media rights, the sale of shirts, and items such as video games, such as the college football video game EA Sports announced earlier this week to be reviving.
The NCAA has so far opposed the possibility that athletes could organize for any type of group licensing activity.
NCAA President Mark Emmert and other elite athletes leaders have asked Congress for help in establishing national uniform rules dictating how athletes can benefit from their names, images and likenesses (NIL). Those leaders want to be able to create “guard rails” that they say would prevent NIL payments from becoming thinly disguised salaries that cross the line between amateurism and professional sports.
Murphy and Trahan, who played volleyball in Georgetown, believe the NCAA crossed the line to professionalism long ago.
“As a former Division I athlete, I am all too familiar with the NCAA’s business model that for decades has used the guise of amateurism to justify obscene profitability while student athletes struggle to make ends meet,” Trahan said in a statement Thursday.
Murphy told ESPN he thinks Congress is unlikely to be able to act on college sports laws in the first six months of the year. That makes it likely that some state NIL laws will go into effect before a national plan is in place.
Florida has already passed a law making current NCAA rules illegal in the state from July 1. Four other states are also considering legislation that would go into effect at the same time.
The NCAA has argued that a variety of state laws, many of which have unique differences, would create a chaotic environment in which schools operated under different rules and would allow potential athletes to choose their schools based on which state gives them the best chance of making money . on approval agreements.
The association stated that it wanted to change its own rules in October 2019. However, they missed a self-imposed deadline to vote on proposed changes last month and it is not clear when they will move forward. The most recent NCAA proposal was significantly more restrictive on athletes than most of the state and federal government legislative options.
“I wasn’t going to support what the NCAA was doing, so I’m not shedding tears in the NCAA’s decision to delay,” Murphy told ESPN. “They would never be able to handle this. I think there is an argument to be made for the various state laws to take effect so that we can see if the sky falls like the NCAA says it will.”
The bill presented by Murphy and Trahan will be viewed alongside other legislation that provides a spectrum of options for how closely Congress will be involved in shaping the future of college sports.
Democratic senators Cory Booker and Richard Blumenthal introduced a bill in December calling for sweeping changes beyond compensation and NIL rights. Republican Senators Roger Wicker and Marco Rubio have each tabled bills that give NCAA leaders more leeway to determine what restrictions are necessary to maintain amateurism in college sports. Representative Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) also submitted a detailed proposal that would open the door for NIL payments while creating some restrictions on the types of products that athletes can endorse.
Murphy and Trahan’s bill also states that any services that a school or conference provides to athletes to help them make the most of their NIL potential should be available to all athletes under their jurisdiction. In other words, if a school hires a consultant to help build the brands of its football stars, all other athletes in the school should be given the same opportunity.
The bill also calls for an annual report, funded by the federal government, to assess how much money college athletes are making from endorsement deals and break down that data by race, gender, and sport to analyze the market.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]