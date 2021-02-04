Farooq now officially MCL Pakistan president – Cricket Council USA





LAHORE – Pakistan: Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Punjab for Sports and Youth Affairs in Pakistan Malik Omar Farooq received his letter of appointment from Major Cricket League (MCL) Pakistan member Asif Shams as the league’s honorary president. Chairman and CEO of MCL Mahammad Qureshi who lives in America has instructed the members of MCL Pakistan to make the trip to meet Farooq to deliver the letter of appointment. The content of Qureshi’s letter read: “It is with great pleasure that MCL Pakistan welcomes you on board as the honorary chairman of the organization. “This organization intends to work through sport to serve Pakistan and help build honorable young men through holistic development. MCL Pakistan offers all young Pakistani cricket players the chance to show their talent and be recognized. We are pleased to provide a platform that will be a significant boost to the country’s young cricketers not only on the domestic scene in Pakistan but around the world as well. Let the world see them play so opportunities can be provided. “ Accompanying Shams were Muhammad Omair Shaikh and Safaraz Ahmed from MCL Pakistan office. The MCL Pakistan T20 tournament will take place from April 5th to 11th in Pakistan. The tournament has a winning purse of one million rupees and five teams will compete for the coveted title. The participating teams are Karachi Sharks, Lahore Lions, Peshwar Eagles, Islamabad Tigers and Multan Panthers and now invites investors to come on board to get the license to lead one of the teams. The cost to the investor to obtain a license is 500,000 rupees in the first year. All matches are played at Maq Cricket Stadium in Hafizabad. Renamed after Mahammad Qureshi, this site is a sprawling venue that is sure to attract spectators as the tournament grows. Muhammad Omair Shaikh, left, of MCL Pakistan will present an MCL summit to Honorary President Malik Omar Farooq in Lahore on Monday. Asif Shams and Safaraz Ahmed watch from the left.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos