Boys Hockey: Chanhassen completes the sweep on Kennedy | Chanhassen Sports

If Chanhassen’s match on Feb. 2 with Bloomington Kennedy felt like dj vu, it’s because it was.
Not only did the Storm beat the Eagles 7-1 again, like the January 16 season opener, seven different Chanhassen skaters scored in a home game at Victoria Rec Center.
Freshman Colquitt Baker and junior JT Montang scored the first career goals, while undergraduates Evan Miller, Tyler Hanson, Jake Risch and Alex Lunski found it net for Chanhassen. Junior Ryan Nicholson, the Storm’s top scorer, also scored his first goal of the season.
The Storm had 12 different players score at least one point.
Junior Sean Gates, who made his second varsity start, stopped 13 of the 14 shots, including seven in a penalty-marred third period (nine trade-off penalties called) for Chanhassen, which hosts St. Louis Park Saturday at 3:00 pm. 6.
ST. LOUIS PARK 6, CHASKA 5 OT
Trailing four goals with less than five minutes remaining under regulations, St. Louis Park netted five consecutive goals, including an overtime winner to senior captain Sam Berry, in a 6-5 win over Chaska Feb. 2 at St. Louis Park Rec Center.
The Orioles defeated the Hawks 3-2 on January 16 at the Chaska Community Center.
A 5-1 lead quickly became 5-3 with back-to-back goals from McCabe Dvorak and Drew Boyum, St. Louis Park completed the comeback with two points in the last 69 seconds.
Lucas Hand and Dvorak, the tying run with 29 ticks left in the regulation, contributed to the 5-all draw for 51 minutes of regulation. St. Louis Park defeated Chaska 15-2 in the third period.
After the Hawks failed to power play over extra time, the Orioles took advantage of the man advantage, an offensive zone-face-off win that led to a Barry blast with 21 seconds remaining in the extra session.
A second period of four goals, a second score from Sully Scholle along with the power play numbers from Bennett Jax, Jack Seaverson and Sam Rinzel, Chaska was in control of 5-1.
Carter Wishart took the loss despite 33 rescues from sophomore Chaska.
Chaska (4-3) will be back in St. Louis Park on Saturday February 6 for a 2:30 pm matinee with Benilde-St. Margaret.
