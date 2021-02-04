Full list of test, ODI and T20I luminaires in 2021





The West Indies played the third most Test matches in 2020 and were the first team to tour after the pandemic brought cricket to a halt. The West Indies will have eight Tests, 12 ODIs and 14 T20Is in their schedule in 2021, apart from the ICC T20 World Cup. The West Indies played five Tests, six ODIs and eight T20Is in 2020, but faces a more hectic year in international cricket in 2021 with home games against Sri Lanka, Australia and Pakistan. They hadn’t played a single home test in 2020. The defending champion in the T20 World Cup West Indies will also see a good performance in the multi-nation event in India. Note: A few tournaments below are based on the ICC 2018-2023 FTP and reports, but have yet to be confirmed by individual boards. Bangladesh West Indies Tour (Jan-Feb) Three ODIs and two tests The West Indies will play against Bangladesh in three ODIs and two Test matches in January-February in their 2021 schedule. An exhausted West Indian side without Jason Holder, the Test Captain, and Kieron Pollard, the ODI Captain, went on this subcontinental tour. They lost the ODI series 0-3. Sri Lanka tour of the West Indies (Feb-March) Two tests, three ODIs and three T20Is Sri Lanka will travel the West Indies in late February for two tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. It is a series that the home team would aim to win, after losing only twice at home in Tests against Sri Lanka. This includes a loss in the last test between these parties in the Caribbean islands in 2018. Australia tour of the West Indies (June-July) Three ODIs and three T20Is Shortly after the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League, in which several West Indian players participate, they will play a limited-overs series at home against Australia, according to the FTP. It consists of three ODIs and an equal number of T20Is. Pakistan tour of the West Indies (July-August) Three tests and three T20Is Pakistan is touring the West Indies for the first time since 2017, when they won the 2-1 test series. The West Indies 2021 schedule includes three tests and three T20Is in this series. The T20I stage could be a big one for both teams with the T20 World Cup in the distance. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 (October-November) The 2021 ICC T20 Men’s World Cup, postponed from Australia in 2020, is now being held at the October-November window in India. The West Indies had automatically qualified for the tournament as one of the top nine teams. West Indies tour of Pakistan (December) Three ODIs and three T20Is The West Indies are scheduled to play an away game against Pakistan, although it has not been confirmed whether they will play the series in Pakistan or the UAE. The series will consist of three ODIs and an equal number of T20Is.







