How California Compares to Other States

While thousands of California high school students languish with little hope of a spring season in many parts of the state, their counterparts further up the West Coast got the green light this week to start playing short-term soccer training. will start in most of Western Washington in the last week of February.

Meanwhile, in California, high school athletics officials and advocacy groups meet almost daily with Gavin Newsom’s office and the California Department of Public Health staff.

But as leagues around the state refuse to move the mandatory April 17 end date for football, this week could be decisive in their battle for a spring season. If football is not taken out of the orange layer – or sports are completely separate from the tiered system, such as a collection of coaches and parents asking – few schools would be eligible to draft a team in time before even a shortened season.

That will be a question from the Golden State High School Football Coaches Community, led in the Bay Area by Serra’s Patrick Walsh and De La Salle’s Justin Alumbaugh and in Southern California by Ron Gladnick of Torrey Pines, when they meet with Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on Thursday afternoon.

That will follow a meeting between California Interscholastic Federation executive director Ron Nocetti and CDPH officials, as well as a “really good” meeting Tuesday between the coaches and the governor’s office. Earlier this week, the National Federation of High Schools also updated its guidelines to recommend no longer segregating sports by level.

Newsom was sympathetic to the case on Wednesday, saying he hoped they could compromise to play football this spring.

“We have had very direct conversations … My team has been in constant touch to work through these different levels.” I’ll be honest, a lot of this is powered by football and people looking to start a football season. I’m very sensitive to that, ”said Newsom at a press conference outside the Oakland Coliseum on Wednesday. “… We want to see this happen. We want to do it safely, and a lot of great data has been provided by the same groups that are suing us. … I’m very hopeful – I really mean this – I’m very, very hopeful that we can find a compromise here. I think that’s possible as long as the rates of these cases keep moving in the direction we’re going. ”

Currently, only three sparsely populated Northern California counties are eligible to play high school football, meaning an adjusted number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents per day. Los Angeles County, the state’s most populous district, has never moved up to the orange tier since the system was introduced last fall. If teams are not allowed to play in early March, it is unlikely that there will be time for a season.

California is one of the few states that has stopped playing prep football since 2019, and three of them have already canceled plans for a delayed spring season. In Maine, Hawaii and Connecticut, the spring football seasons have completely disappeared after the regularly scheduled fall season was postponed.

So are soccer players in Massachusetts got green light for a shortened spring season. Nearby, in Oregon and Nevada, student athletes remain in the same limbo as those in California.

Here’s a brief overview of the state of affairs in other Western states and why high school football has or hasn’t made a comeback there.

Washington

Fall season? No

Spring season? Begins Feb. 22 in parts of the state; approved under phase 2 of “Roadmap to Recovery”.

If California’s reopening system were a reflection of Washington’s, much of the Bay Area, if not the entire state, would qualify for most high school sports (and indoor dining with limited capacity). Home to Seattle and its suburbs, the Puget Sound region became one of the first places on the entire West Coast to give football the green light when it met three of its four defining metrics: a positivity rate of less than 10%, ICUs below the mark. 90% capacity and declining trends of cases and hospital admissions over 14 days.

In comparison, the Bay Area currently reports 18.2% ICU capacity and none of the five core countries has positivity rates greater than 5.2%; in the wider region, as defined under the stay-at-home order, only the Monterey County positivity rate is above 10%. The number of cases in the region is down 50% from two weeks ago (although still four times above the 7 / 100K threshold to exit the purple layer) and hospital admissions are down 27%.

Oregon

Fall season? No

Spring season? Not yet approved; cross country and soccer begin on Feb. 22, but although the soccer and volleyball seasons are scheduled by the statewide athletic governing body, they remain sidelined by the state’s public health department.

As in California, different sports are allowed by an individual county’s COVID-19 risk level. However, in Oregon, sports defined as “ full contact ” – including football, basketball, wrestling, water polo, boy lacrosse, cheering, and dancing – are completely banned, even in low-risk countries.

Flag football is defined as a sport with minimal and medium contact, which means that some teams have been allowed to run 7-to-7 competitions. Other minimal contact sports include softball, baseball, soccer, volleyball, and girls lacrosse. “Contactless” sports are defined as tennis, swimming, cross-country skiing and track.

Nevada

Fall season? No

Spring season? Not yet approved; some winter sports have begun and other fall sports are scheduled to begin shortened seasons on February 20, but football remains banned by Governor Steve Sisolak.

Just south of Las Vegas, some sanctioned soccer games started with flags in January. But otherwise, the winter sports season was cut short with basketball and wrestling both canceled. As in Oregon, all “full-contact” sports remain banned in Nevada, but “minimal-contact” and “no-contact” sports may begin in counties classified as “low” or “moderate” risk for COVID-19 considered.

That means that while soccer remains sidelined, cross country, girls golf, volleyball, soccer and tennis will begin on February 20.

Arizona

Fall season? Ended December 12

Spring season? N / A

In Arizona, high school sports season continued as usual, despite some of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the country. For many California athletes, it has been a haven to keep refining their skills while circumventing the constraints of their home state.

Last month, the state’s athletic governing body initially voted to postpone the regularly scheduled spring sports season, but the decision was reversed a week later. Basketball, football, and wrestling are all currently played, with participants required to wear masks at all times.