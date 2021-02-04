Ladies Tennis Set for ITA National Team Indoor Ladies Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





THE FLATS The 6th-ranked Georgia Tech women’s tennis team opens the ITA National Team Indoor Championships 2021 on Friday against Pepperdine No. 5 in the opening round. The first service is scheduled for 1:00 PM EST. THE PLACE: The 34th annual ITA National Team Indoor Championship takes place February 5-7 at the Greenwood Tennis Center on the Oklahoma State University campus. The eight-team competitive field, which was narrowed down for Covid-19, includes No. 1 North Carolina (defending champions), No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Texas, No. 5 Pepperdine, No. 6 Georgia Tech, No. 9 Ohio State, No. 10 Oklahoma State and No. 13 Northwestern. All eight teams begin competition on Friday, with games starting at 10 a.m. DRAW Georgia Tech (6-0) enters the tournament with a six-game win streak to open the season. The Yellow Jackets recently took three wins last weekend, beating UAB, Kennesaw State and Auburn all 5-2 decisions. Last season, Tech advanced to the quarter-finals of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship after beating No. 12 Ohio State in the round of 16 4-1. Pepperdine (2-0) comes from the ITA Kickoff Weekend when the Waves defeated Wisconsin and USC to secure a berth at ITA Indoors. Georgia Tech and Pepperdine have met five times in program history and the last meeting took place in the 2018 NCAA tournament. Tech beat Pepperdine 4-3 to secure a spot in the quarter-finals. Tech will play at # 1 in North Carolina or # 9 in Ohio State on Saturday. SCHEME :

Fri., Feb. 5

10:00 a.m. EST North Carolina vs. Ohio State

1:00 p.m. EST Georgia Tech vs. Pepperdine

4:30 p.m. EST Oklahoma State vs. UCLA

7:30 pm EST Texas vs. Northwest Sat, Feb. 6

10:00 a.m. EST Loser Match 1 vs. Loser Match 2

1:00 p.m. EST Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2

4:30 pm EST Loser Match 3 vs. Loser Match 4

7:30 p.m. EST Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4 Sunday, February 7

7:30 pm EST Championship Match TO FOLLOW:

Live statistics: click here

Live video: click here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos