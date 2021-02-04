Launchpad calls Cricket / Transcript | Big City Greens Wiki

The following is a transcript for the short “Launchpad Calls Cricket”.

(We open with none other than Launchpad McQuack are flies flat. He connects to …)

Cricket green: ‘Yello? This is Cricket. Tell me something good.

Hi, uh … did you say you were a cricket? Cricket: What?! No. Clean your ears, man.

(Launchpad does just that.)

My is Cricket. Launch Pad: Oh. I am Launchpad.

(Full screen cricket; he’s trying to put some coins in the piggy bank …)

Launch Pad: I just picked up the Goliath Gem and …

(Cricket’s eyes widen in surprise; he drops the coin.)

Launch Pad: I called Mr. McD to find out where to drop it off.

(Launchpad screen.)

Launch Pad: But I think I called the wrong number. Have a nice day, Mr. Cricket. –

(Cricket’s screen.)

Cricket: Whoa-oa now, hey, hold on, launch d ad, did you say you were a …

(His eyes turn into miniature gems.)

Cricket: … gemstone ?

(He takes a look outside his plane … yes, it is huge. And tied haphazardly.)

Launch Pad: About the size of my plane.

(Said gem twinkles in brilliance.)

(Here comes another attempt from Cricket to make money.)

Cricket: I’m sorry, you know, I’m actually … pretty good friends with Mr. Mc G. .

(Back to the split screen.)

(In comes Gramma.)

Cricket: The one where we … rich ducks hang out.

(Gramma overhears this and is confused.)

Cricket: And he said you had to give that gem to me.

(Gramma is now pleasantly surprised.)

Cricket: I sell for money.

(Gramma grins now.)

Cricket: Take a little bit for myself.

Oh. Well … It’s a good thing I accidentally called you. This works out great! Cricket: Um, yes, yes, yes. So just drop the gem on fifty three oh seven Elkins Street.

(Launchpad removes it.)

Launch Pad: Fifty-three oh seven Street.

(And not on the yoke. Oooooh no.)

(The plane flies fast.)

Launch Pad: Is there no number?

(And down!)

Launch Pad: Fifty three oh seven, Elkins.

Launch Pad: Are there no Elkins?

Are there no Elkins? Cricket: Damn it, man, if you just –

(A series of warning sounds can be heard on the phone; and one from Launchpad. His plane is going down fast!)

Launch Pad: Oh no!! I’M GOING DOWNSTAIRS!

(The Greens are concerned.)

Cricket: Wait, what?!

Cricket: Oh !! Uh … Hoooo …

(Both Launchpad and Cricket make calling noises that are unknown; Gramma slips off the frame and the plane crashes!)

Cricket: Oh my god … are you still there? Is my gem okay?

(Launchpad crashed again; gem is out of order. Oops.)

Launch Pad: Hey … hey, Mr. Cricket. I don’t think I can deliver this gem.

Launch Pad: Uhh …

(Of course it is.)

Cricket: You thought you could pull one on Cricket Green ?! He has!!!!! I am the master of the joke!

(Although at least someone would be on an equal footing with him.)

Hey? Cricket: That plane crash was very convincingly.

(Well, he doesn’t know what really happened.)

Cricket: Ha ha … Bye, launch d ad!

(The plane tips … ends the call.)