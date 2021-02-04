‘People just don’t get it’ – WI captain Holder insists that Windies cricket always comes first

Joe Root is used to hitting milestones, but the batsman will bring a special Test century to the fore as he leads England in the series opener against India.

For Root, the game in Chennai, the first of four in the series, he will see his 100th Test appearance, becoming just the 15th Englishman to reach the milestone in format and 69th overall.

The fresh 21-year-old who debuted in India in 2012 is now a fresh 30-year-old who is considered one of the best in the world, and his memories of that first outing still help shape the player he is. .

“Walking out in a shirt from England for the first time would probably be the proudest moment,” he said.

“I look back to walking to braid and seeing Kevin Pietersen on the other side, someone I saw as a teenager and growing up as a kid, and I just couldn’t stop smiling. I was living my childhood dream and have been ever since.

“Whenever I go through a skinny spell or things don’t quite fall for me, I try to look back at that moment and remember what that feeling was like, almost try to embrace that really excited young lad and put that in the present situation . “

THE HEIGHT AND DEPTH FORWARD THE YEAR OF ABUSE

To say 2021 will be a busy year for Root is an understatement. While it’s not currently part of England’s plans for Twenty20 cricket, meaning he appears to miss the World Cup in India in October and November, there is plenty on the Test captain’s board.

During the tour to India, England will play four of their planned 17 Tests during the calendar year, a schedule that includes a home game against the same opponents, the visit of ICC Test Championship finalists New Zealand and, after that busy summer, the minor issue of anAshes -tour.

He got off to an excellent start with 426 flights on the recent tour of Sri Lanka, helping England secure an a2-0 series sweep that extended their victory streak abroad to five games, their best run since 1914.

Still, Root entered that tour after a sub-par year. His top score in 2020 was 68, although he still finished with an average of 42.2, slightly better than 2018 (41.2) and 2019 (37). The right hand scored as many three-digit points in January as it recorded in the past two years together.

If England is to thrive on what will no doubt be a long and difficult road ahead, Root will have to lead from the front. Captain has seen his battle numbers suffer, averaging 45.7 as a skipper, compared to 52.8 before, but the signs are some tinkering in the spare time, which has helped him rediscover his best form at the right time.

RUNS ON TOUR, FANTASTIC EVERY FOUR

India has been a happy destination for Root on previous trips, including hitting 124 in the draw series opener on the 2016 tour, and it was also the country where he made his test bow four years earlier. At six o’clock, an innings of 73 offered a demonstration of his unquestioned skill.

The Yorkshireman has had plenty of other good moments against India: they are one of five opposing countries against whom he has scored more than 1,000 test runs. Only Alastair Cook (seven) has managed against more countries for England.

Australia is also on that list for Root, who hopes to improve at a career average of 38 when he returns to Down Under this year. His first tour there in 2013-14 was particularly tough, with a string of low scores that put him outside the XI in Sydney. It was a rare low, but it also served as motivation to make sure it never happened again.

His 2017-18 tour was more productive, albeit without a three-digit rating. Conversion rates are often used as a benchmark when comparing leading names, and Roots numbers for 19 centuries, but 49 scores between 50 and 99 have been used against him when he was next to Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson.

The team’s needs have seen him move up and down, away from his favorite place at four. That position saw him score 10 of his Test Hundreds, with only Kevin Pietersen (6,490) and Denis Compton (4,234) scoring more points when they took that spot for England.

“I know previous captains have preferred to hit the road early and just intervene, but I really enjoy splitting the two and really focusing on my batting,” he said in November 2019 during a tour to New Zealand. “I have noticed over time that I have consistently played better in that position overall.”

The numbers support his statement; Root has an average of 52.2 when he is fourth in the batting order. Only at the age of five (69.1) did he do better, albeit with a much smaller sample size.

ENGLAND EXPECTED AND THE PULSION OF TENDULKAR

During his brilliant double hundred in the first Test in Sri Lanka, Root became the seventh Englishman to achieve 8,000 runs in the format.

By the end of the trip, he had passed Geoffrey Boycott, Pietersen and David Goweron on the all-time points list for his country and is unlikely to have to wait long to catch up with two more legendary names.

The roots are on 8,249 runs after 99 tests. Alec Stewart (8,463) and Graham Gooch (8,900) are firmly in his sights, especially when you consider the number of games to come this year.

Cook is clearly on top, though. The opening batsman and the former skipper finished with 12,472 runs in 161 appearances. Only four men in the history of the game have succeeded more, with SachinTendulkar (15,921 runs in 200 tests) leading the way.

Could Root Potential Chase Tendulkar? He is about to hit the halfway mark in terms of number of matches in the head-to-head comparison, but is ahead of schedule in terms of output. He’s only missed two test games since his debut, while a decision at some point down the line only on the game’s longest format could expand his testing career even further.

However, such talk of individual accounts is unlikely to be of much concern to the man. Passing 100 tests is an impressive feat for Root, who hopes it won’t be its last century in the coming months.