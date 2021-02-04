Will Muschamp be back with UGA football on the Kirby Smart staff

Will Muschamps’ career has taken him to four SEC schools, including twice on the sidelines as head coach in the SEC East, where he takes on his alma mater.

Now Muschamp has officially returned to UGA as part of the football program.

The former Bulldogs security has taken on an off-field role for Georgia as a defensive analyst, coach Kirby Smart said Wednesday.

Muschamp and Smart were former teammates of Georgia and his close friends. They were roommates for a time when they were both defensive coaches at Valdosta State in 2000 and later teamed up at LSU in 2004.

Muschamp, 49, was fired at South Carolina in November after five seasons with the Gamecocks at 2-5. He was Floridas head coach from 2011-14 and has a 55-51 as head coach.

I know he hasn’t finished his coaching days yet, Smart said. That is very important for him to be able to go out and have the relationships and develop a position group and coach. His family has been his focus here lately. I know he feels like he has moved his family across the country and this is an opportunity to give back and be with them and watch his son play.

Muschamp will make $ 300,000 annually, according to UGA.

According to USA Today, South Carolina would have paid him $ 12.9 million on or before December 31 from a settlement agreement for a contract that ran through the end of the 2024 season.

Mushchamp was spotted in town and around the football facility in December, but the school released a statement last month that Muschamp was not currently employed at the University of Georgia.

He is now.

We’ve been able to wrap things up with Will since last week, “Smart said.” Come and strengthen our staff in a position outside the field. We call it an analyst. He’s already made a lot of progress in helping me, helping staff. Hel can help coach the coaches. I will work with the defensive side of the ball. “

His son, Jackson, just got a red shirt as a UGA freshman walk-on quarterback.

I have clearly gained tremendous respect and trust in Coach Smart and how he runs his program and how he will treat my son, Muschamp said in February 2020. I am happy that Jackson is doing what he wants to do.

Robert Muschamp, Will’s cousin, has also joined the program as a defensive quality control assistant, according to his Twitter profile. He was an assistant assistant in Tennessee last year and was very close to Auburn.

Will Muschamp was an invited walk-on who played for Ray Goff. He earned a scholarship in the spring of his redshirt season, starting twice as a junior and nine times as a senior when he had 84 tackles and two interceptions.

Muschamp was a senior in 1994 when Smart was a freshman. His coaching career also included two stints with Auburn and another with Texas.