‘I don’t know when it will be back to normal’





Goodell made sure he didn’t run a victory lap on Thursday, but he spoke several times about the collective effort it took to develop and follow Byzantine protocols. He admitted there were some anxious days when outbreaks in Tennessee and Baltimore threatened the schedule. But he said the protocols were so effective – the NFL’s positivity rate since Aug. 1 was 0.08 percent – that the NFL began to believe there was no safer place to be than in team facilities. When asked about future revenue projections and new media deals expected to be finalized soon, he made the point that the NFL isn’t just playing, but the game was being played at an extremely high level. Goodell said he believes the competition’s best days are over. Now, with the final game ahead, Goodell echoed Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, that fans should avoid gathering at Super Bowl parties to avoid spreading the virus. “We hope we were somehow representative to do things the right way this season,” said Goodell. “The same goes for Super Bowl Sunday – we want our fans to be safe. We’re all going to enjoy the Super Bowl a little bit differently this year.” Goodell wouldn’t even harbor the idea that team owners will exercise their option to add a 17th regular season game next year, even if it is widely expected. Almost as soon as Super Bowl LV ends on Sunday, attention will turn to the off-season and an issue that continues to cloud the NFL. Goodell said minority hiring this cycle – in which minority coaches were hired for two of the seven head coach jobs available – “was not what we expected, nor is it what we expect in the future.” Goodell said he expected to conduct interviews with candidates – successful and unsuccessful – and teams to understand what was going wrong. He pointed to three general manager vacancies filled by African Americans and improved diversity in coordinator positions as positive points to build on. But, he said, “we are not satisfied and we feel that we can do better and we are going to do that.”

