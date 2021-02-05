Heartbreak over ‘devastating’ scenes in Big Bash





Mark Steketee (pictured) was clearly shattered, being submerged as part of the BBL X-Factor line. (Image: Fox Sports) Cricket fans, including Australian spin legend Shane Warne, felt for Brisbane Heat star Mark Steketee after being withdrawn from the semi-final Big Bash clash on Thursday evening. The Big Bash semi-final was a one-sided affair with the Perth Scorchers demolishing the Brisbane Heat, despite the bat flip for the game causing drama. DAMN: Cricket fans stunned by ‘the weirdest action in the world’ EXTENDED: Aussie coach calls player in the middle of toasted sandwich furore However, only 10 overs in the clash Steketee found himself submerged as part of the new Big Bash X-Factor rule. Morne Morkel was recruited for the BBL’s second highest wicket-taker, Steketee. Steketee was clearly upset by the decision as he walked off the field shaking his head. Warne said he felt for Steketee, who was clearly baffled by the call from management and Captain Lynn. He was shattered, wasn’t he? Truly shattered, Warne said in Fox Sports commentary. He couldn’t believe he was submerged. He has also just been selected for Australia, he is not happy. Not much talk from the coaches either. Adam Gilchrist added that Steketees’ body language suggested he was unaware that this was a tactical move planned by the leader group. However, the move was panned on social media after Morkel made no impact after numbers of 0-45. Playing Laughlin was a big mistake in the first place! And then it was an even bigger mistake to take steketee instead of Laughlin! # BBL10 🔴 (@ regista004) February 4, 2021 Scorchers make heat easy Story continues Showers stopped the game on Thursday-evening and ended the Scorchers-innings prematurely, giving Brisbane a revised goal of 200 from 18 surpluses. It was an impressive comparison, even before Captain Chris Lynn took off in the fourth over. It seemed almost impossible when the eighth was over, when the Heat crashed to 4-57 after Marnus Labuschagne fired veteran leg spinner Fawad Ahmed. The required run rate exploded when the Scorchers twisted the screws, limiting Brisbane to 9-150. Jason Behrendorff, who strict 2-19 and scored a hat-trick after removing Lynn and Joe Denly, set the tone for Perth’s star-studded attack. Previously, Livingstone’s match-winning knockout was followed by an unbeaten 75-run partnership between Marsh (49 not out) and Cameron Bancroft (58 not out). with AAP click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.







