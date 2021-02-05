Jim Irsay tells Colt’s fans to ‘digest’ the truth: Andrew Luck ‘is permanently retired’

Many NFL teams will be able to switch quarterbacks in 2021, but few need one like the Indianapolis Colts. After swinging and missing Matthew Stafford, who is reportedly headed for the Rams, the AFC South contenders have only 2020 rookie Jacob Eason under contract for the position. And now, two weeks after starter Philip Rivers announced his retirement in 2020, team owner Jim Irsay has written off the idea of ​​another big name Colts QB to fix the problem.

On a Thursday one-on-one with Chris Widlic from CBS4 IndyIrsay downplayed yet another round of speculation about a comeback from Andrew Luck, the former Colts # 1 pick and four-time Pro Bowler who abruptly hung up his cleats ahead of the 2019 season.

“I’ll say this … (to) Colt fans: I think (we) really need to process this fact that he’s more retired now than he was a year and a half ago,” said Irsay. “I mean he’s retired … Only Andrew knows of course because it’s his decision, but all I can say is that he’s absolutely retired and there’s really no room for maneuver or anything, as much as people like that. Believe me, I wish it were true and I was hiding some big announcement that could happen in two days. But that’s just not the case. “

In other words, if Colts fans haven’t switched from Luck yet, they really should. Although he is only 31, Luck has given no indication since his departure that he plans to return. General manager Chris Ballard, meanwhile, has admitted this off-season that he is well aware of the club’s QB vacancy, and even says he will consider first-round draft prospects on the position. The Colts have also been linked with several veterans reportedly on the trade bloc, including the Eagles ‘Carson Wentz and Jets’ Sam Darnold.