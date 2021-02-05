Fans blow up about ‘ridiculous’ Big Bash moment





Fans have criticized the bat-flip procedure prior to Big Bash clashes following unlikely Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers semi-final scenes. (Image: Fox Sports) The Big Bash semi-final was a one-sided affair with the Perth Scorchers demolishing the Brisbane Heat, but the game got off to an unlikely start. Heat captain Chris Lynn and Scorchers captain Ashton Turner joined officials at Manuka Oval for the traditional bat flip to see who would choose to hit or bowl. DAMN: Cricket fans stunned by ‘the weirdest action in the world’ EXTENDED: Aussie coach calls player in the middle of toasted sandwich furore But in an unlikely turn of events, the first two bat flips landed on the brink. Lynn laughed at the screenplay, which is more likely these days with the thick bat edges. However, the third turnaround paid off. But fans used social media to slay the traditional bat flip as a ridiculous look for the gentlemans game. Isn’t the big bash over yet? And are they still doing that cheap bat flip stunt? Andrew (@shortflyslip) February 4, 2021 The bat turns around. It was meant to be an exciting moment to attract the fans. It is almost always pre-recorded on TV and held (as it should be) before most spectators have arrived at their seats. Get rid of this trick @BBL.https://t.co/ZEZyjIMqwj Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) February 4, 2021 How can this waste be taken seriously? William Harradine (@ WilliamHarradi6) February 4, 2021 Not unprecedented but stupidity, instead of doing all this nonsense bring drs next season. Vijay (@ Vijay75197878) February 4, 2021 Former Aussie speedy Mitchell Johnson also took to social media to preempt the proceedings. Story continues I suspect sponsors will be plastered all over the bat. Now what, one hand one bounces, electric wickie, 6 & out unless he gets out of the stadium, he wrote, according to Fox Sports. Let’s worry about game development and other important things that matter. Does the baggy green have the highest priority these days? Scorchers have set up Sixers Clash The Scorchers, who had suffered a humble nine-wicket defeat to the Sixers in their qualifying final, crushed the Brisbane Heat by 49 runs in Thursday night’s rain-stricken game. Livingstone turned down 77 of 39 deliveries and helped Perth from 18.1 overs in Canberra to 1-189. Showers stopped the game and ended the innings prematurely, giving Brisbane a revised target of 200 from 18 overs. It was an impressive comparison, even before Captain Chris Lynn took off in the fourth over. It seemed almost impossible after the eighth was over, when the Heat crashed to 4-57 after Marnus Labuschagne fired veteran leg spinner Fawad Ahmed. The required run rate exploded when the Scorchers twisted the screws, limiting Brisbane to 9-150. Jason Behrendorff, who strict 2-19 and scored a hat-trick after removing Lynn and Joe Denly, set the tone for Perth’s star-studded attack. Aaron Hardie of the Scorchers and Colin Munro of the Scorchers celebrate victory in the Big Bash League ‘Final’ game between the Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat. (Photo by Jason McCawley – CA / Cricket Australia via Getty Images) Livingstone’s winning knockout was followed by an undefeated 75-point partnership between Mitch Marsh (49 not out) and Cameron Bancroft (58 not out). Jason Roy’s ankle injury, sustained in a football warm-up game, meant former test opener Bancroft was recalled for his first BBL game since January 19. The pressure was on Livingstone to start with a bang, especially with countryman Roy an enforced default. Livingstone did not disappoint, hitting six sixes while raising half a century in just 27 balls. with AAP click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos