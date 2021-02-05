Mr. Football Carson Steele signs with Ball State

When it came to making a university decision, Carson Steele chose two choices: Ball State or Purdue.

Ball State offered Steele a scholarship a year ago, just two months away from an injury-deficit season that limited him to just three games. Purdue offered the Center Grove walking back a favorite place to walk in December, a week earlier than it was crowned 2020 IndyStar Mr. Football, the first player from Center Grove to receive the honor.

Steele decided to commit to Ball State for several reasons. He made it official when he signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday, the first day of the traditional signing period.

(Ball State) stayed with me, Steele said. They offered me a year ago and stayed with me through the injuries and kept talking to me and telling me they trust and believe in me. That showed me they are in it no matter what. That was a big factor.

Steele returned from his injury-ridden junior year to run for 1,659 yards and 31 touchdowns as Grove’s senior and head center to a 14-0 record and the Class 6A state championship. The 6-1, 215 pound Steele finished his high school career with 5,907 rush yards and 82 rush TDs, breaking 16 single season and career records at Center Grove.

Along the way, Steele picked up scholarship offers from Ball State, Indiana State, Illinois State, Southern Illinois, and Western Illinois. After his senior season, both Indiana and Purdue offered him a favorite walk-on spot. It was a route that appealed to the 2019 Mr. Football, New Palestine, which ran back to Charlie Spegal, who was on the Indianas scout team last season as a freshman.

Steele said Indiana had talked to him about possibly switching to linebacker, but was open to running back. Purdue too. But he felt more of an opportunity at Ball State to play immediately. The Cardinals, who come off a 7-1 season, Arizona Bowl win and No. 23 national rankings, are expected to be Tye Evans (360 rushing yards, two TDs), Will Jones (276 yards, two TDs) and Brownsburg graduated Donny Marcus (82 yards) on the decline next season.

I just want to go somewhere and play, Steele said. I don’t really want to sit on the couch for a few years and then try to play. I want to go somewhere and play right away. I think I get that chance at Ball State Ill if I go in and work hard. It was certainly a difficult decision.

It was difficult because there was no chance of seeing if he could score a point playing in the Big Ten Conference. But he felt that Ball State treated me well with an offer. Not that it will be as easy as running in auto time. Steele doesn’t expect any favors.

I absolutely have to get back to basics, he said. It’s kind of like day one, like a freshman going to high school. You have to fight for your place. No one will know me in Ball State, so I have to go in there and work for it.

Steele will at least be familiar with some of the faces at Ball State. Two former Center Grove teammates, wide receiver Trevor Hohlt and offensive lineman Ethan Crowe, are on the roster. Besides the ability to play, the chance to play for a winning program is something Steele is used to at Center Grove.

The Cardinals’ 34-13 victory over previously undefeated San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl on New Year’s Eve was the first bowl victory in program history.

People probably don’t realize it, but Ball State was the only team in Indiana to win a bowl game, Steele said. The program is becoming more and more successful. Seeing their season once this year certainly played a role in my decision.

