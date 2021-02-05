Tennis trips for women for the first weekend away





Fort Worth, Texas The LSU women’s tennis team travels to Texas for the first road weekend of the year, taking it on Friday, February 2 at 2 p.m. CTU at the Bayard H. Fridman Center in Fort Worth, before concluding the weekend with a game against SMU. at the SMU Tennis Complex in Dallas at noon CT on Sunday, Feb. 4. Live stats and video are available for Friday afternoon’s game against TCU, with stats availablehereand videohere. The game against Sunday also has live statistics and video, with links for statisticshereand videohere.

Selling points “We are ready to keep improving after our great start at home this week,” said co-head coach Michael Sell said. “Every race on the road brings different challenges, and this team is hungry to compete and want to keep their momentum. We are excited to compete against two tough teams this weekend.”

The Matchups LSU and TCU have met 19 times in the double match competition, with the Tigers leading 12-7 in the series. Friday’s game will be the first between the two programs since 2005, when TCU defeated LSU in the first round of the NCAA tournament in a 4-1 match. The Tigers and the Mustangs faced each other 22 times over the years, with LSU holding an 18-4 lead in the series. When the teams met last season, LSU came out on top in a 5-1 game, with victories in singles for the senior trio of Taylor Bridges , Paris Corley , and Eden Richardson and the sophomore duo of Safiya Carrington and Maggie Cubitt .

Tiger Tidbits The Tigers are 3-0 in the double season after three sweeps at home earlier in the week over Rice, Southern and Tulane respectively. Most recently, LSU completed a perfect 7-0 sweep over the Tulane Green Waves at the LSU Tennis Complex on Wednesday evening. Corley became the first Tiger to achieve double-digit wins in the 2020-21 season with her tenth of the season on Wednesday night, a 6-2, 6-2 consecutive win. In the double season, Geissler leads the team with three wins from three games and is won in the multiple singles category by Bridges, Corley and Richardson.

In the Oracle-ITA Rankings, the Tigers are represented in both doubles and singles. Richardson and Geissler checked in as the number 14 doubles duo in the country, with Bridges ranked number 41 in singles and Carrington starting the year at number 83. Social center For more information about the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten, on Instagram @LSUWTen and onwww.Facebook.com/lsuwten.







