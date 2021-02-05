Labuschagne responds to Langer toastie furore

Marnus Labuschagne was recently cast as the player who tried to bring a sandwich to the floor in his pocket. Photo: Getty

Star Aussie Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne has dispelled any idea of ​​bad blood with coach Justin Langer after finding himself at the center of a bizarre recent story.

Langer has been forced to defend himself against messages that his no-nonsense and sometimes confrontational leadership style has rubbed players the wrong way within the Australian camp.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that some senior cricketers were annoyed by Langer’s micromanagement and interactions with the bowlers, and found assistant coach Andrew McDonald more approachable.

Langer himself hit back at the criticism, saying that leadership is not a popularity contest and disputed suggestions that his relationship with players was on the rocks.

He admitted that he had to reprimand a player for trying to bring a sandwich to the ground during the Test series against India.

The Aussie coach later revealed that Labuschagne was the player in question, and the story took off in the media.

Labuschagne, however, says he has no hard feelings or resentment towards the coach, stressing that Langer’s style is beneficial to the Australian team.

“I love JL. I love what he brings to the team,” said Labuschange.

Marnus Labuschagne denies that there is bad blood between himself and Australian coach Justin Langer. Photo: Getty

“There is always more pressure when you don’t win games.

“We have to make sure we are really focused when we come back as a testing team … stay very close together as a group and a coaching staff.

“That we continue to support each other … that will help us unite and emerge as the best Test team possible.”

With Cricket Australia (CA) calling off the tour of South Africa this week over concerns about Covid-19, Labuschagne hopes a call-up to the Indian Premier League will help him fill a large gap between tests.

The postponement of the South African tour means Australia’s next test may not come until the start of the next home summer, when they will host England.

Langer’s team will miss the final of the World Test Championship this year unless the results go their way during the India-England series.

“Very disappointing that I don’t play Test cricket for so long,” said Labuschagne.

“I hope (there is potential to play earlier). If not, you have to make sure you’re ready for the Ashes. There’s no bigger series to stand up for.”

Aussie batsman watches IPL auction

Labuschagne, whose Big Bash League period ended when the Perth Scorchers beat the Brisbane Heat on Thursday night, revealed he will participate in the upcoming IPL auction.

The gifted right-hander – third on the International Cricket Council’s Test batting charts – also has a contract with England side Glamorgan that will run until the end of the 2022 season.

“The IPL is a great competition and I would personally like to participate in it,” said Labuschagne.

“Throw your name in the hat and see what happens.

“I still have my Glamorgan deal. I have to work through it now that there is no tour of South Africa – see what the options are, what the security concerns with England are.”

Labuschagne went straight back to the Brisbane Heat BBL squad at the end of the Australian test series with India. Photo: Getty

Labuschagne, who has spent much of the past six months in biosafety bubbles of varying severity, plans to have a week off before joining the Queensland squad.

“But it’s (usually) three days and I want a hit,” he said.

The latest version of the revamped Sheffield Shield schedule has resumed the Queensland season in Tasmania on February 17th.

Labuschagne is not expected to be catapulted into state captain, ahead of Usman Khawaja, despite a nudge from Cricket Australia as it looks for Test captain Tim Paine’s likely successor.

“I’m just trying to be the best leader I can be,” he said.

“If I can do that and it develops into a formal leadership role, then so be it.

“But for me it’s about making sure that I can help the team as much as possible and be a leader.”

