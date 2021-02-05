Nike teams up with NFL on a new high school girls soccer initiative





Nike and the NFL are teaming up for a multi-year $ 5 million grant initiative that focuses on growing girls’ soccer in high school athletics. The brand announced on Tuesday those state athletic associations will receive a donation of up to $ 100,000 worth of products, including uniforms, socks, and other accessories. Donations are made at the discretion of each state’s administrative interscholastic or athletic association. Beginning Feb. 2, states that already have girls flag football programs in place will be eligible for a donation. The states that currently have girls flag soccer programs at the high school level are Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and New York. Every high school girls’ soccer team in Florida is provided with uniforms and sports bras. The state has been at the forefront of the sport with more than 300 teams within the state. Nike hopes to encourage other states to offer girls flag football programs at the high school level. Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, commented on the importance of the sport: “The expansion of girl flag football is essential to the growth of the game and preserving the values ​​it has contributed to society for decades. the more young women can develop the transferable skills that football offers to achieve success in life According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, there are 1 million fewer female high school athletes than male athletes, mainly as a result of football. With this initiative, Nike wants to help close that gap. The brand is also launching a movie through their “Stronger Than One” series that aims to highlight women and young girls who are “pioneering paths forward in football”. The women include Katie Sowers, former assistant attack coordinator for the 49ers, Broncos Strength and conditioning coach Emily Zaler, Washington Offensive Assistant Jennifer King, NFL Network Lead Analytic Analyst Cynthia Frelund and NFL Network Anchor Colleen Wolfe.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos