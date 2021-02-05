USC Womens Tennis to play in Doubleheader at Marks Stadium





Ladies tennis | February 4, 2021 THIS WEEK The USC women’s tennis team will participate in a doubleheader on Saturday at Marks Stadium for the first time this season. The Women of Troy will take on Saint Mary’s on Feb. 6 at 10 a.m.PT and then challenge Cal State Fullerton at 2 p.m. PT. ORACLE / ITA RANKINGS UPDATES After going 1-1 on the ITA Kickoff Weekend, the Trojans maintain the number 17 team rank. Three Trojans have a singles ranking: No. 22 Angela Kulikov , No. 48 Eryn Cayetano and No. 103 Naomi Cheong . In addition, Cheong has been ranked as the number 10 newcomer / freshman in the nation. In doubles, the duo of Angela Kulikov and Eryn Cayetano are at number 12. KULIKOV RETURN All-American and redshirt senior Angela Kulikov returns for her fifth year as a member of the Women of Troy. After reaching the 2019 NCAA Doubles semifinals, she had a strong 2020 until the COVID-19 pandemic shortened the season. With the number 1 position, she finished the season with number 27 in singles and number 16 in doubles with partner Eryn Cayetano . She comes to No. 22 in singles and No. 12 in doubles throughout the season. Kulikov hopes to close unfinished business this season and make her mark in her senior year of collegiate competition. SCOUTING HOLY MARY The Saint Mary’s Gaels are 0-1 in the 2021 season when they lost to Cal 6-1 in their season opener. The Gaels can boast of one nationally placed player, No. 17 Mariia Kozyreva. USC has an 8-0 all-time record at Saint Mary’s dating back to 2011. SCOUTING CAL STATE FULLERTON Cal State Fullerton open their season with a game today (Feb. 4) against Concordia. They do not have nationally seeded singles or doubles players. The Trojans are 21-0 all time against the Titans dating back to 1977. WATCH THE TROJANS All matches in Marks Stadium can be watched on PlaySight. Visit USCTrojans.com to view live streams of the matches as well as live scores. . Follow along on Instagram and Twitter @USCWomensTennis for score updates.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos