



AUBURN, Ala. Auburn surpassed the nation's best team in the second half, but a tough first quarter was too much to overcome as the Tigers fell to No. 2/1 South Carolina 77-58 Thursday night at the Auburn Arena. The Tigers couldn't fall much in the first 15 minutes as South Carolina took advantage of Auburn's misfires and built a big early lead. But Auburn followed his worst shooting half in SEC play (19.4%) with his best (53.3%), beating the Gamecocks by 10 at half time. "The first half was tough," said the Auburn head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy said. "The first quarter has been extremely tough. And if we don't take pictures, it unfortunately sets the tone for how the rest of the game goes. (South Carolina) likes to push into the transition, and they get layups from the Transition. If you miss shots and then don't come back in defense, you score points in the paint. " Honesty Scott-Grayson led Auburn by 15 points while also knocking down four rebounds. Unique Thompson Added 10 points and eight rebounds, along with a team-leading three steals. And Romi Levy was 3-of-5 from 3-point range for a nine-point effort; she also had five rebounds and led Auburn with three assists. Alaina rice added eight points. A disastrous first 14 minutes saw Auburn take just two of the first 28 shots as the Gamecocks who were 14 of 22 (63.6%) on that same trajectory – leading over 30 by the middle of the second quarter. But as of 6:00 a.m. of the second quarter, the Tigers hit 21 of 38 shots (55.3%). Auburn had his best day of the season taking care of the basketball, with nine season sales, while the Gamecocks were forced to 17. The Tigers also hit 7 of the 15 3-pointers (46.7%), the best percentage yet. play in SEC. South Carolina pulled 51 rebounds to Auburn's 29, scoring 44 in paint against the Tigers' 28. Zia Cooke led South Carolina with 17 points. Aliyah Boston added 14 and Victaria Saxton added 11. The Tigers host Missouri at noon CT Sunday in a game rescheduled Jan. 10. Tickets from the original game date are accepted and tickets are available through AUBTix.com and at the Auburn Arena ticket office.







