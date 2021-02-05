The Failure Of Indian Cricketers As Role Models And Why Patriotism Should Be Disconnected From Cricket

There was a tweet from pop star Rihanna to prominent personalities from the Hindi film industry and the Indian male cricket world to talk about the peasant protests. Mind you, none of these tweets highlighted the five-month agitation by the farmers or questioned the violence on January 26 and the ambiguity surrounding it or condemned farmers as terrorists.

All these tweets contained was a follow-up hashtag from #IndiaTogether after the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced an unprecedented press release with a similar hashtag in response to questions from various international personalities.

As a fan of Indian men’s cricket, it is disturbing to see the most prominent names on the line of government and waving the flag of patriotism. The same sentiments do not resonate with people from the Hindi film industry as they have long pushed government propaganda. Moreover, unlike the cricketers, they are not the role models that the nation looks up to.

As a result, this sudden barrage of #IndiaTogether tweets immersed in the colors of nationalism raises critical questions about the idea of ​​cricketers as role models and about cricket patriotism in India.

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators, but not participants.

Indians know India and should choose India. Let’s stay united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda – Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

The failure of cricketers as role models

Anyone who loves sports will love it not only for the adrenaline of watching the game, but also for the many examples of inspiration it offers. Cricketers are widely admired.

Just focused on the men’s sport, there’s a lot of inspiration to be found in the travel and gameplay of figures such as Palwankar baloo (the first Dalit Indian cricketer), Kapil Dev (India’s first World Cup-winning captain), Sachin Tendulkar (the teenage wonder who became the world’s best player of his generation), MS Dhoni (a small town boy who took India to three international Cricket Council white-ball trophies), Virat Kohli (the world’s best player of his generation).

Likewise, several Indian cricket events have bound the people of this nation together in emotional celebrations India’s tour of the West Indies and England in 1971; 1983, 2007 and 2011 World Cup victories; the 2001 Eden Garden Test against Australia, the back-to-back Test series win Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21 and several others.

Unfortunately, the inspiration and admiration is limited to the cricketers on the field. Rarely have Indian cricketers inspired the nation beyond the field. Silence comes from these role models when the minorities are oppressed, when the establishment is abusing its power excessively and even in their own sport, where men’s cricket receives preferential treatment over women’s cricket (the latter not played international cricket for nearly a year, while the men have had their share in full-fledged IPL and a tour of Australia).

Let’s all stay united in this hour of disagreement. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I am sure that an amicable solution will be found between all sides to bring peace and move forward together. #IndiaTogether – Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 3, 2021

While the cricketers’ cheerleaders hoist the flag of freedom of speech and expression, I’m with Spiderman in advocating the adage of greater power, greater responsibility. The adored should inspire and not just in their respective fields. Still, it must be admitted that these cheerleaders have the freedom to choose which causes they support.

But then comes a day like February 3, 2021, when a bunch of male cricketers emerged from their bubbles to take a common position that clearly reflects the position of the establishment and increasingly appears to be the result of a governmental mandate rather than a free one. want. (As an aside, it’s important to note that no #IndiaTogether tweets were posted on Wednesdays and Thursdays by any of the prominent female cricketers, past or present.)

As a result, it is clear that while Indian cricket will continue to inspire its followers, not all Indian male cricket players will. From this point on, any admiration from male cricketers will be viewed with the caveat that while they have the backbone to stay on the field for hours and fight through the harshest conditions, they may miss the backbone of the field.

Do we even need cricket patriotism?

Cricket in India is painted in patriotism. Cricketers are celebrated as bat-and-ball-wielding warriors who have either conquered a foreign land or given their sweat and blood for a lost cause. Regardless, they are sometimes seen as synonymous with the soldiers because of their frantic attempts to keep up the tricolor.

While every citizen would have the honor of bringing laurels to their country (and cricketers have brought many), is it important to ask whether sports should be bonded so strongly with patriotism? Why can’t a sport just be celebrated for the joy and excitement it offers? Why can’t athletes just be celebrated for their dedication, skills and the inspiration they provide?

As the world’s largest democracy, India is more than capable of bringing its internal problems to amicable solutions. Further and higher. #IndiaTogether#IndiaAgainstPropaganda – Anil Kumble (@ anilkumble1074) February 3, 2021

Patriotism in Indian cricket is most synonymous with a cricket match between India and Pakistan, due to the political and cricket history of the two nations. Given their tense bilateral relationship, the frequency of cricket matches between neighbors has dropped dramatically. The last time India and Pakistan played against each other in men’s cricket was at the 2019 World Cup when patriotic zeal was at its peak and also the most nasty (especially on social media).

It is this patriotism that elevates Indian male cricketers to the status of demigods. It is this patriotism that may discourage them from taking willful positions in public life. It is this patriotism that allows the establishment to dictate conditions to them and keeps them on the line.

It is this patriotism that today has left many cricket fans disillusioned with the icons that inspired us and that we celebrated enthusiastically. It is this patriotism that needs to be decoupled from sports and sportsmen in India, especially cricket and male cricketers in India.

Ashutosh Nagda is a researcher at the Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, New Delhi. He is an alumnus of SOAS, University of London. He tweets up @nagdashutosh.