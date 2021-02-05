UAlbany football will not rush the players





The University at Albany football team opened its training camp at Casey Stadium on Thursday, just a month before the Great Danes begin their spring season in New Hampshire on March 5.

Even though there isn’t much time, it doesn’t mean UAlbany is going to rush the players, said head coach Greg Gattuso.

“The big goal is to try to get out of these first four or five exercises as healthy as possible,” said Gattuso. “Everyone I spoke to who played in the fall had the same problems with some soft tissue injuries – hamstring, hips, things like that. We are going to try to start as slow as possible by reducing the time we spend on the football field. “ Gattuso is well aware that Great Danes haven’t played a game for 14 months – an NCAA quarter-final loss at Montana State in December 2019. Since then, Great Danes have canceled spring training last year and postponed the fall 2020 season due to coronavirus. “I feel more relieved than anything else,” said senior walking back Karl Mofor. “I know that football is an outing for a lot of people, and it is for me too. So I just get back on the field and do what I love to do. “ Gattuso said the Great Danes will spend the first two days of training camp in helmets and without pads before adding shoulder pads on Saturday and Sunday. After a day off on Monday, they go to full blocks from Tuesday. “I’m just waiting to see if I still know what it feels like to have a hit, deliver a hit,” Mofor said. “I am very excited about it.” Senior linebacker Levi Metheny said he expected the players to be rusty after so much free time. But he also expected them to practice with a lot of energy and be ready for the opener. “I’m really looking forward to it,” said Metheny. “It’s been over a year since we put on the pads.”

The Great Danes had two weeks of individual training prior to the start of the camp. Metheny said the team's strength and conditioning staff prepared the players well. "Every time we get to that point where we hit, we'll be 100 percent ready to go," Metheny said. "I do not doubt that. I feel really good and the team feels really good and we're just excited to get out there and get ready to play. " Note: The Great Danes announced on Thursday the addition of three graduate transfers: wide receiver Mekhi Stevenson from Nevada-Las Vegas, cornerback Isaac Duffy from the state of North Carolina and running Caylin Parker from Dartmouth. Duffy is a Binghamton resident who continued at NC State but earned a scholarship. He started and made 13 tackles in a loss to Kentucky in the Gator Bowl last month. Stevenson signed out of UNLV last season due to COVID-19. Parker played in the Ivy League, where graduate students are not allowed to play.

