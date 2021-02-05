Sports
No. 8 tennis notches for women’s 4th-Straight Series win vs. No. 21 UF
Tallahassee, FL In the first 54 meetings in the series, the FSU women’s tennis program achieved two wins at the University of Florida. How things have changed. Seminole Head Coach Jen Hyde led her team to its fourth consecutive victory against UF and turned the series on its head. On Thursday-evening, the eighth-seeded Seminoles again defeated the Gators, this time 4-1.
The Seminoles took the doubles and then dropped only one game before taking the win. It was the first win over the Gators in Tallahassee since 2015 and gave the Top 10 Seminoles their first win of the season. It also moved FSU to 3-0, continuing the streak of no current Seminole who had ever lost to their Gainesville rivals.
“It feels fantastic,” Hyde said after the win. “These rivalries are special. They are unique. As a coach you try not to do much about it. You try to play it out like it’s just another match, but there’s a different feeling about these types of games.
“I am so proud of these girls and the girls who have been on the program to get us to where we are today. It is exciting to be part of a group that has now won four times in a row in this series. The Gators have been the standard and now that the standard has changed a bit from us, it’s exciting. Things can change on a dime and there are no guarantees, but right now we’re heading in the right direction and the state of the program is pretty solid. “
The Seminoles qualified for their rival early on and took the doubles 2-0. The seventh double play by Victoria Allen and Petra Hule defeated the 26th double pair of the Gators 6-3. The veteran duo Nandi Das and Andrea Garcia of the Seminoles then secured the run with a 6-4 victory.
As has been the case for most of the season, Allen came out quickly and ended her opponent early in singles with a 6-1, 6-2 win to put FSU at 2-0. Garcia was next for the Seminoles, winning 6-3, 6-2 and improving her career record against the Gators to 3-0. Garcia’s win put FSU within a point of the win at 3-1.
With three games still on the line and the Gators hoping to pull back the comeback, it was Badger who hit the last nail in the win. Badger, who came 2-0 for life against the Gators, wouldn’t drop the winning point on anyone else’s shoulders. She took the first set 6-2 and then took the win with a 6-4 second set win.
“You saw that grit today. We were in doubles at two and we got back into it, which was really good faith for everyone, Hyde said. (Petra) made her first set and she jumps back and gets that second set. Vic comes out, on fire again, gets another point on the board. (Andrea) is on six, doing her thing as usual.
(Nandini) caught fire in singles and did what she can, consistently. It’s kind of an epic for (Nandini) and (Andrea), who have been part of this turn and shift in the program to where we are today. I am so glad they both took victories and it was very poetic that it was (Nandini) who took the win. I’m glad it was her. Being able to do that in this setting, with a little extra pressure from the rivalry, says a lot about our team. “
The Seminoles are now heading to take on their biggest challenge at the start of the season and head to Athens to take on the seventh-placed Bulldogs. The teams met in a tournament format to start the season, but FSU has not played in a duel with UGA since 2014. Sunday’s game is scheduled at 11 a.m. and fans can follow the action via live stream. on GeorgiaDogs.com.
“We’ll need a few days to recover and then go to Athens to play another great SEC team,” Hyde said. “We haven’t played them in a double game for a long time and we need to prepare for the next chance to keep climbing.
“We’re going to be inside. I really like this team indoors. A few weeks ago we saw quite a few of their players when they were here for our tournament. I feel like we have a good scouting report towards the matches and it’s about stringing it together and the best team will win on the day. “
For more information on the 2021 Seminole Women’s Tennis Program, follow us on social media at FSUWTennis (IG) and @FSU_WTennis (TW) and log in to Seminoles.com.
