NCAA Consolidates Women’s Hockey Tournament, Scraps Division III Winter Championships





Two quarter-final games were to take place on Monday, March 15 and Tuesday, March 16 at Erie Insurance Arena. The winners would advance to the semi-finals on Friday, March 19. The national championship would be on Sunday, March 21. The tournament field will be announced on Sunday 7 March. Typically, the top four seeds host the quarter-final round game on campus. The new proposed format is in response to the NCAA guideline to have as few preliminaries as possible. “By eliminating the four campus quarter-finals locations, the NCAA Womens Ice Hockey Committee will be able to provide the most effective and efficient competition” the NCAA published.

The consolidation of the Women’s NCAA Division I Hockey Tournaments to a single venue complements similar moves made for the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments, the Women’s Division I Volleyball Tournament and the National Collegiate Bowling Championship. No changes have been announced for the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Tournament. That tournament is still scheduled to play the first two rounds in four different regional locations, followed by the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. One of four regional sites, Manchester, New Hampshire, has withdrawn from hosting a regional, leading the NCAA to seek a replacement to join Fargo, North Dakota, Loveland, Colorado and Bridgeport, Connecticut as regional sites . NCAA scraps Division III winter championships The NCAA this week announced the cancellation of all 2020-21 Division III winter sports championships due to the low number of participants in all sports. The announcement will affect men’s and women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s indoor track, and wrestling. According to Fayneese Miller, chairman of the NCAA Division III Presidents Council and president at Hamline. University in St. Paul, data shows that more than half of all NCAA Division III teams have not returned to the league this year. This was a very difficult decision to make and we are sad to do so, “Miller said in a statement.” However, none of our winter sports meet the entry thresholds set by the Championship Committees to run a Championship. We are committed to ensuring that our student athletes have the best possible experience, and for us this means that we have a significant number of competitions. We hope this is possible for our spring championship.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos