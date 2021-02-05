Richard Sherman to Cleveland Browns? Unlikely





There are a number of places that suggest that Richard Sherman, the defensive free agent defender, has been reported to be of interest playing for the Cleveland Browns, but there is no report. The idea probably makes no sense, given the recent history between Sherman and the Browns. Sherman is a free agent and despite being almost 33 years old, he has been an effective zone corner and played at quite a high level for the San Francisco 49ers. He also knows Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods, who was an assistant to the 49ers before joining the Browns after a two-year spell with the Denver Broncos as their defensive coordinator. The fit would depend pretty much on whether Woods would be satisfied with sticking to a zone defense almost exclusively, because that’s what Sherman does. Unless he moved to free safety, that would limit what the Browns can do with cover talks. That would also limit how they could use Denzel Ward, which seems counterproductive. Before Sherman gets to all those potential stumbling blocks, he’s had his share of disagreements with the Browns. First, when the Browns played against the 49ers, Sherman Browns accused quarterback Baker Mayfield of refusing to shake his hand. After the video clearly showed it was a lie, Sherman admitted it was a fabrication and apologized to Mayfield. It is still unclear why he decided to do it. Sherman’s then-defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh, was interviewed for the head coach position for the Browns. When the Browns hired Kevin Stefanski, Sherman didn’t exactly give a resounding endorsement. Maybe his tune has changed and he’s impressed enough with what many outlets have called Coach of the Year and now want to play for him. Given Sherman’s pride, that’s not very likely. Sherman is an incredibly intelligent person and he’s not afraid to share his views, which can be brilliant at times when he offers his perspective on a number of issues. Occasionally it can cause some claw in the mouth. Given recent history, Sherman is unlikely to suddenly want to play for the Browns. Last but not least, Sherman grew up in California, went to college at Stanford, began his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks and continued with the 49ers. While the Seahawks element of this was a product of the NFL Draft, almost everything else was a choice. It’s not out of the question that Sherman would head east to perhaps finish his NFL career, but doing so may require a premium that is unlikely to interest the Browns. READ MORE: Browns Players Who Can Do More During Attack Without Changing Anything Fundamentally







