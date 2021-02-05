BCB Launches Shimron / Nirvani Hetmyer Berbice Cricket Trust Fund





$ 1 million pumped into the development of cricket in the province THE Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) will try to make history when it launches the Shimron and Nirvani Hetmyer Berbice Cricket Development Trust Fund at the St Francis Community Developers Training Center. The launch would be the first of its kind to be launched in the Ancient County and represents the largest financial donation ever made by a cricketer to the BCB since its founding in 1939. The Hetmyers agreed to the Fund’s creation after reviewing a comprehensive proposal from BCB president Hilbert Foster. The middle-class player in the West Indies had asked the president to submit the document after they discussed the idea. Foster explained that under the trust fund, BCB would help clubs across the country with $ 700,000 worth of cricket balls, while $ 200,000 would be given to a cricketer going to the University of Guyana. The cricket player must live in the Canje / Nieuw Amsterdam or East Berbice Canje sub-area. In the event that no suitable candidate is found, the money will be split evenly among four cricketers who attend high school and prepare to write the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate exams. The remaining $ 100,000 would be used to award the Most Valuable Player for the four inter-county tournaments Berbice is expected to play in 2021. The MVP of the Under-15, Under-17, Under-19 and Female tournaments would each receive $ 25,000 each. The couple made it very clear that the sponsorship would continue through the president’s current tenure. Hetmyer, who led the West Indies to the glory of the Under-19 World Cup in 2016 and was of great support to the Foster-led administration, has helped fund the BCB / RHTYSC Christmas Charity Programs for the past three years, BCB Intermediate tournament and last donated funds to host two grassroots one-day cricket tournaments on the Rose Hall Canje and Young Warriors grounds. Foster expressed his gratitude to the pair for the support, stating that Berbice would continue to expand cricket with help as the board strives to take the county game to its highest level ever. Meanwhile, the BCB has sent an official invitation to President Irfaan Ally to be a guest speaker at the launch of the Trust Fund.

