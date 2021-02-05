From Africa and the homeless, a teenager from Fort Worth found football. It’s sending him to college now





Leslie Adindu, 19, is a senior at Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth. He signed with Southwest Baptist University on Wednesday.

FORT WORTH, Texas A Fort Worth teenager finds himself in the midst of a remarkable journey that began in an African city and is currently working his way into a college football career. Leslie Adindu, 19, is a senior at Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth. With a height of 1.85 meters, the defensive lineman signed on Wednesday to play football at Southwest Baptist University in Missouri. Oh, and you should know, he’s never played a varsity soccer game before in his life. “I didn’t believe it at first, but I feel like God is looking for me,” said Adindu. Adindu has a wild story. He grew up in Aba, a city in Nigeria. He moved to Fort Worth in September 2019 to live with his father. It was at this time that he met football coach Charles Perry. Adindu had signed up for Perry’s gym class. “Of course he stood out the first day he came in,” Perry said. “I asked him if he wanted to play football and he said he wanted to give it a try.” Adindu started in the junior varsity team, but he was only allowed to play a few games as the 2019 season was almost over. He had never played football before, but he knew about it. He told WFAA that rugby and football are more prominent where he grew up. “Normally I watched movies in high school and stuff where you would see the football players,” said Adindu. “But I wasn’t really interested in it.” Coach Perry said there were some learning curves, but Adindu was a perfect fit for the team. “We had to teach him how to get into pose and how to put on his things,” Perry said. “But he got better and better every day.” During Adindu’s first JV match, he picked up three sacks and two tackles for a loss. He said he didn’t realize how important it was until after the game. “I didn’t really know until all my teammates told me,” Adindu said with a smile. “I just knew I had to go after whoever had the ball, so that’s what I did.” Sudden changes Adindu fitted well into his new American life until February 2020. He and his father had a fight, which caused Adindu’s father to leave. Adindu was suddenly homeless. “I had to call one of my church friends and he ended up taking me to a homeless shelter,” Adindu said. And since that date, Adindu has lived and worked in the Union Gospel Mission in Fort Worth. Because he is 19 and not a minor, Adindu has to work at the homeless shelter to keep a place there. His schedule is from 3am to 7am Then he would go to school. Shockingly, Adindu said he didn’t mind, adding that his upbringing in Aba was no different. You just have to pay there to attend school per Adindu. “It didn’t take long to get used to it,” said Adindu. Yet that is heartbreaking. Not to mention, all of this happened during a pandemic. Perry hadn’t heard from Adindu since the lessons shifted to virtual learning. But Adindu showed up for summer practice and promised to play his senior season. “He never lost his heart all the time because of all the things he and us went through,” Perry said. 1:20 min. Lecture pitch Because Adindu is 19, the OWL didn’t allow him to play at the varsity level, Perry told WFAA. So throughout his senior season, Adindu played on the junior varsity team. Perry and Adindu were crushed. They begged the OWL to let Adindu play, but got nowhere, Perry said. Still, Perry knew Adindu was good. He knew there might be a chance to get him into a next-level team. “We felt that if we could get a little tape on him for people to see, then someone could take a chance on him,” Perry said. “Leslie knew it would be a long shot.” While Adindu couldn’t play varsity, Perry said nothing stopped him from playing a varsity scrimmage. That’s where the school got their film. His football highlight tie is only 1:20 long vs one opponent. However, Adindu’s ability to break the line of attack caught the attention of Stephen F. Austin University, Southwest Baptist University, Sul Ross State University, and Cisco College. That is unheard of in football circles. In the end, Adindu chose Southwest Baptist University. It is a private Christian school, something Adindu said his mother was proud to hear. “She’s very religious, so she was happy to know that I was going there,” Adindu said. The 19-year-old hopes to study law or business administration. His mindset is to live a better life than the one he had growing up. “That’s what I thought in my head the moment I got here, the moment I got on the plane,” Adindu said.

