Cricket Australia Announces Appointments of BBL10 Final Match Officials





Cricket Australia (CA) has announced the match officials’ team for the final of the KFC BBL10 to be played tomorrow between the Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers at the Sydney Cricket Ground. CA National Umpire Panel (NUP) members Sam Nogajski and Paul Wilson are on the field with Gerard Abood as the third referee and Shawn Craig as the fourth referee. The designated scorers for Toni Lorraine and Ian Wright, while CA Match Referee Bob Stratford oversees the proceedings. Nogajski made his KFC BBL debut in BBL02 when the Melbourne Renegades played the Hobart Hurricanes at Docklands Stadium in December 2012. Within two years, Nogajski was among the top referees in Australia assigned to the BBL04 Semi-Final between the Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars at the WACA Ground in Perth. Nogajski was then named Third Umpire for that year’s final between the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers in Manuka Oval. The following season, Nogajski was hired on the field for the first of his three finals when he competed in the BBL05 final between the Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Nogajski was re-named to the KFC BBL Final in the Melbourne game between the Renegades and Stars in February 2019. Earlier this season, Nogajski reached the 50-game milestone when the Melbourne Stars played the Perth Scorchers at the University of Tasmania Stage. in Launceston. By doing this, Nogajski became the eighth umpire to reach the milestone. Paul Wilson has had a busy 2020/21 season in all formats of the international season, starting with the Dettol One Day and T20 International series between Australia and India. Wilson then was on the field in two Vodafone Test-games between the two countries with one more nomination as Third Umpire. Wilson’s international commitments have largely limited his KFC BBL10 appointments. This week’s Final marks the fourth time that Wilson has been in the middle for a KFC BBL Final. Wilson is no stranger to leading this week’s competing teams in a final after appearing in the KFC BBL04 edition at Manuka Oval and the KFC BBL06 final at the WACA Ground. On both occasions, the Perth Scorchers took the title with thrilling wins. Wilson’s nomination to the final is significant as he will only become the second referee to compete in four KFC BBL finals joining West Australian Mick Martell. Gerard Abood is named for his first KFC BBL Final as a TV Umpire after having been in two previous Finals, while Fourth Umpire Shawn Craig was on the field in the Final of BBL08. Match referee Bob Stratford is appointed for a record sixth KFC BBL final. KFC BBL10 Match Officials Appointments

