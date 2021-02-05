Sports
Junior tennis coach Li Tu wins 2021 Australian Open wildcard
South Australian tennis player Li Tu has struck gold after carving it out and restarting his career during the 2020 season disrupted by COVID.
Once a highly rated junior, it potentially failed to deliver on the move up to the professional ranks and Tu shifted priorities to a university and a junior coaching company.
But a strong showing in last year’s UTR series across Australia has helped secure the prize of a lifetime: a wildcard to the 2021 Australian Open.
Tu, now 24, has won nearly every match he played in UTR tournaments against fellow Australians, earning nearly $ 20,000 in prize money.
I can’t believe it had been only five months since I called to try it, he told de Australian in December.
I got some pretty amazing results to close out the year.
The performances did not go unnoticed when Darren Cahill, Australian coach of World No. 2 Simona Halep, became Tus’s chief lawyer within the professional tennis ranks.
Further support from Tennis Australia followed and Tu played his first official ATP-sanctioned match in Melbourne earlier this week.
He fought before Portugal’s Pedro Sousa took a 6-4 7-6 (7-5) victory.
While that performance garnered Tu just $ 2500 and zero ranking points, the good news kept coming on Friday.
The Australian Open announced that the wildcard initially given to former world No. 1 Andy Murray, who withdrew when he tested positive for the coronavirus, has been diverted to Tu.
Tu will earn 10 ranking points for appearing in the first round of the Australian Open next week alone – and a healthy $ 100,000.
Lu has been hired to play 39-year-old Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez.
Victory would push the Aussie to an ATP ranking of around 600 – much higher than his previous best of 1188th – and expand his earnings to $ 150,000.
I want to set an example for the juniors who are coming, Tu said Herald Sun last week while waiting for news of his wildcard hopes.
I’m 24, so the juniors of 15, 16 who think they only have a little time left to win and lose isn’t everything at that age.
Introductory blockbuster
World No.1 Ash Barty will launch her Australian Open attack against world No.77 Danke Kovinic of Montenegro.
Top seed for the second consecutive year, Australia’s big home hopes would take on fellow countryman Daria Gavrilova in the second round.
Barty will receive the ultimate test of her title credentials before the grand slam kicks off, with a superstar showdown against Serena Williams on Saturday.
Her successful comeback after a hiatus of nearly a year continued in the semi-finals of the Yarra Valley Classic on Friday with a steel win over American Shelby Rogers before Williams beat Danielle Collins.
Both fights were scrumptious, with Barty and Williams’ class and experience prevailing in tiebreaks to ensure a delightful Saturday encounter.
Barty has lost her two previous clashes with Williams, but hasn’t played the 23-time Grand Slam champion in nearly three years.
Williams won that third round on clay at the French Open before Barty returned the following year to claim the trophy at Roland Garros.
It’s going to be great for me and for her, Williams said after Friday’s win.
She’s clearly the crowd favorite and when I’m not playing against her, I’m rooting for her.
So it will be a good match. I feel amazing. I don’t think I have anything to lose in that game.
– with Darren Walton, AAP
