LeBron James of Los Angeles Lakers has ‘Zero Energy, Zero Excitement’ in All-Star Game





LOS ANGELES – The NBA’s most high-profile star, LeBron James, has ditched the league’s plans to host an All-Star Game in Atlanta in March, while the limitations of COVID-19 enter the regular season into the stand away. “I have no energy and no excitement about an All-Star Game this year,” James said after the Los Angeles Lakers’ 114-93 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. “I don’t even understand why we have an All-Star Game.” James, 36, has played in the league’s showcase event in 16 of his 17 seasons in the league and was named captain as one of the best vote-getter in the past three seasons when the NBA moved away from East vs. West and a concept format to brighten up the competition. 2 Related “Short off-season for myself and my teammates, 71 days,” said James, referring to the time the Lakers had from Game 6 of the NBA Finals in October to opening night against the LA Clippers in December. “And when we got into this season, we were told we didn’t have an All-Star Game, so we would have a nice little break. Five days. [in March] from the 5th through the 10th, a chance for me to recalibrate a bit for the second half of the season. My teammates too. Some of the guys in the competition. And then they throw us an All-Star game like this and just break that all the way up. So, um, kind of a slap in the face. ” James also explained the obvious health concerns of hosting the festivities in a place like Atlanta, Georgia, where there are fewer state-imposed coronavirus restrictions compared to other NBA locations in the country. For example, the Atlanta Hawks are one of only nine teams to admit fans to their home games this season. “We’re still dealing with a pandemic, too,” James said. “We’re still dealing with everything that’s going on, and we’re going to bring the whole league together in one city that is open? Obviously, the pandemic has absolutely nothing to do with it right now when it comes to that weekend. . “You can clearly see that I am not very happy with it.” Expressing his displeasure in no uncertain terms, James said he would report for the game if he were named an All-Star for the 17th season in a row. James led the West with 2,288,676 votes in the initial voting results announced earlier today on Thursday. Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant led the East with 2,302,705 votes, the only player in the league to receive more ballots than James. “It’s the deal that the players union and league have come about … I don’t have it in my hands,” said James. “I will be there when I get selected. But I will be there physically, but not mentally.”

