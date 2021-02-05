Durham Cricket will kick off Vitality Blast campaign at home this summer





Durham Cricket will kick off the Vitality Blast campaign at home this summer in a blockbuster movie with rival Yorkshire Vikings on Friday, June 11, after the ECB today confirmed the white ball schedule for 2021.

Durham’s opening game against Yorkshire is the first of three fights on Friday night, with Leicestershire Foxes and Derbyshire Falcons visiting Emirates Riverside to close the working week.

The seven-game home schedule also includes a Father’s Day game against Birmingham Bears on Sunday, June 20. The Royal London Cup will return this summer, after a hiatus in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Durham traveling to Beckenham for their opening round of matches to meet Kent on Thursday, July 22. The annual South Northumberland game is back for 2021, with Durham hosting Gloucestershire in Gosforth for our opening home game against Lancashire and Essex on Thursday 5th and Sunday 8th August. Durham will also travel to Lincolnshire on Tuesday July 20 in the newly formed National Counties match taking place before the Royal London Cup kicks off. With T20 matches confirmed for this summer, you can purchase a T20 Blast season ticket from the Durham Cricket box office or by calling 0191 387 17 17 and with a guaranteed refund if Covid-19 stops playing. Individual match tickets are on sale from Monday 1 March at 10:00 am. ECB Director of County Cricket, Neil Snowball, said: “The stage is set for an exciting and important summer of domestic cricket for the First-Class Counties and the regional women’s teams. “I know how many county members and supporters are eagerly awaiting the release of matches and I am happy that we were able to plan a complete schedule for men’s and women’s cricket. “The Vitality Blast has proven itself to be a much-loved tournament, while the return of the Royal London Cup, in addition to the renewed County Championship for this season, will be warmly welcomed as we all look forward to summer. “I am also delighted that we will soon be publishing the schedule for the Women’s Regional 50 Over and T20 races. These competitions will not only showcase the growing pool of talent in women’s cricket, but also further strengthen the professional path for our female players. ” The health and safety of everyone attending matches this summer remains the priority of the ECB and the First Class Counties. The ECB will continue to work closely with the government and other sports as it plans ways to safely welcome supporters back to locations in England and Wales this summer.







