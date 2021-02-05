Joe Sindoni removed as Skaneateles football coach – Eagle News Online





Barely three years from the pinnacle of scoring a first-ever state championship, the Skaneateles football team will move on without the head coach who helped put it together. Joe Sindoni, who had led the Lakers to that 2017 state title along with four Section III titles, was removed from his position in response to an event that took place in late November. With football season delayed to “Fall Season II” in March, current and former Skaneateles players gathered at Hyatt Stadium on Thanksgiving Day. They called it the “Turkey Bowl” and at least 20 people were there, wearing masks and playing football. In the days that followed, several residents of Skaneateles were diagnosed with COVID-19, which some attributed to the Turkey Bowl. It wasn’t until mid-January that Sindoni was notified of his removal, according to a member of the Skaneateles Varsity and Modified Football Boosters. The school district has since posted on its website that it “is looking for a highly qualified, motivated and dedicated person to coach our boys soccer team. When the Skaneateles Board of Education met early last week, emails and messages were made public both in support of Sindoni and in support of the district’s decision. Ironically, Sindoni took over as head coach after his predecessor, Tim Green, stepped down in November 2011, amid controversy over whether some of the players were transferred to an undefeated Lakers squad from other districts without going through all the necessary processes. . Sindoni took over and in 2012 the Lakers won the sectional Class C Championship. Five years later, led by record-breaking quarterback Patrick Hackler, Skaneateles went all the way to the state’s Class C title, followed by sectional and regional Class B crowns in 2018. It remains unknown who will coach the Lakers when it begins training sessions in early March, part of “Fall Sports II.” Football was one of the “risky” sports that the New York State Department of Health approved in late January to begin.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos