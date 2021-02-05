Ready to go: Bianca Andreescu prepared to return to tennis at the Australian Open

It has been almost 500 days since Bianca Andreescu played a competitive tennis match.

That was in October 2019, when the budding Canadian star withdrew from a WTA Finals match with a torn meniscus in her left knee.

Now, with the Australian Open on the horizon, Andreescu says she is ready to go.

“I work really hard to prevent as much as possible. But sometimes you really can’t. Things just happen,” Andreescu said at a Friday press conference from Melbourne.

“But at this point I had a long period of time where I could focus on those things and train the best I could, and I did.

And yes, I am healthy. Like I said, I don’t always want to focus on the past. I now want to focus on the future. ‘

Since 2019, there have been multiple false starts for Andreescu. She was on Canada’s roster for a Fed Cup tie last February, but didn’t match. Then the pandemic struck, forcing tennis to pause. When the WTA game returned in the summer, Andreescu withdrew. In September, she officially announced she was ready for the season.

It looked like the 20-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., Was to be born, would return to court earlier this week as the best seed in the Grampians Trophy, but she bowed again, citing further preparation for the Australian Open.

“It was mainly because I hadn’t trained for two weeks and I didn’t want to risk having just a few days of preparation for the tournament. So that was the main reason. I’m healthy, though. Ready to go,” Andreescu said. .

Drawing from 2019

It was a sudden highlight for Andreescu, who won the 2019 Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s best athlete.

That was the year she emerged as the surprise winner at Indian Wells, followed by winning the Rogers Cup at home and capping the calendar with a US Open title over Serena Williams, making her the first Canadian who won a tennis major for singles.

She started that season in 152nd place. Now she is number 8.

Perhaps only such an immensely successful season could have convinced Andreescu to break her rule and look a little into the past.

Known for her match visualization techniques, Andreescu says she draws on some of her greatest moments in 2019.

“I saw myself play back in 2019 and I really got in the mood, in the mindset. I felt the same things as in 2019, and I think it really helps me just get into my character,” she said.

“And it really inspired me to see myself playing again, because I don’t normally like to do that, but I think it was good for me because I haven’t played for so long.”

Riding the ensuing injury and pandemic roller coaster wasn’t easy.

“Obviously I have bad days where I think to myself and ask myself, ‘why me?’ Such as, ‘why is this happening?’ Blah, blah, blah. But I really believe that everything happens for a reason, like clichas that might sound. “

Before Andreescu even set foot on the Aussie Open track, he faced more turbulence when her coach, Sylvain Bruneau, tested positive for the coronavirus when he arrived in Australia weeks ago.

She says Bruneau is now feeling good and calls him “the missing piece of the puzzle” as she finally lets her return to court.

‘I like to win’

Andreescu arrived with Bruneau in mid-January. Under Australian rules, players were required to go into quarantine for two weeks, but were allowed to leave their rooms outside of a certain training time. However, since Andreescu had been in contact with her coach, she was in her room the whole time.

Since you can only spend so much time exercising in a hotel room, Andreescu says she turned to X-Box and Call of Duty to keep her relaxed and bond with friends at home.

As many of us itch to leave our homes almost 11 months after the pandemic, Andreescu is simmering in the simple joys of her quasi-return to normalcy.

“Traveling to the best places in the world, playing the best tournaments, the best food, seeing [the media] of course, and just do my thing. This is what I like to do. I’m super passionate and I love to win, ”she said.

“So hopefully I can do that too.”

On the other side of the coin, Andreescu is aware of the physical toll that playing a Grand Slam tournament will take, saying, “It will hurt me after my first game.”

“But I don’t feel like I’m putting too much pressure on my shoulders. Yeah I’m seeded, but I haven’t played for so long. So I just want to go out and have the mentality where I’m just like, so damn grateful that I’m in court. ‘

The draw of the Australian Open was announced on Friday, with Andreescu facing MihaelaBuzarnescu (No. 138) from Romania in the first round. A quarter-final match could face the Canadian against American star Naomi Osaka, with Serena Williams and Simona Halep lurking in a potential semi-final showdown.

On the women’s side, Canada will also compete for world champion No. 89 Leylah Annie Fernandez, who was eliminated on Thursday in the Grampians round of 16, and No. 316 Rebecca Marino.

Canadians No. 12 Denis Shapovalov, No. 15 Milos Raonic, No. 21 Felix Auger-Aliassime and No. 61 Vasek Pospisil await their match-ups in the men’s draw.

The game starts on February 8th and will run through February 21st.