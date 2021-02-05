Sports
Five things to watch during the UND hockey weekend off
The Fighting Hawks will take a week-long break before resuming play against Denver at Ralph Engelstad Arena next weekend.
Having this weekend off might not be a bad thing either.
Fans can avoid that sub-zero run from their car to the Ralph Engelstad Arena and instead sit back on the couch and watch an impressive array of college hockey games, including three first-against-second matchups.
Here are five things to watch during UND’s weekend off:
1. The pursuit of the Penrose Cup
Right now, UND is determining its own destiny in the hunt for the Penrose Cup. If the Fighting Hawks win their last six games, they will be the Penrose Cup champions, no matter what happens elsewhere in the league.
However, UND does not have much room for error.
It’s entirely possible that Minnesota Duluth or St. Cloud State could run the table. When that happens, UND must win all six remaining games to win the Penrose.
Minnesota Duluth’s next five games are at home vs. Miami (two), in Western Michigan (two) and at home vs. Colorado College (one). The Bulldogs are 6-1 against those opponents this season.
The next five games of St. Cloud State are at home vs. Western Michigan (two), Miami (two) and at home vs. Colorado College (one). The Huskies are 4-3 against those opponents this season. All three of those losses came against Western Michigan, although they didn’t play in the National Hockey Center.
Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State play a home-and-home series to conclude the regular season.
Any win from Miami or Western Michigan in the next two weeks could give UND a little more leeway in the hunt for the Penrose.
Friday: Miami, Minnesota Duluth, 6:07 PM (NCHC.tv); Western Michigan at St. Cloud State, 7:37 PM (NCHC.tv).
Saturday: Miami, Minnesota Duluth, 4:07 p.m. (NCHC.tv); Western Michigan at St. Cloud State, 6:07 PM (NCHC.tv).
Miami goalkeeper Ben Kraws (33) saves a shot at goal from Minnesota Duluth striker Quinn Olson (15) in the first period on Sunday, December 6 at Baxter Arena at the NCHC Pod in Omaha. (Tyler Schank / [email protected])
2. Omaha missing players?
Omaha sent a weekly release on Thursday saying three “regulars” will miss the Denver series due to the COVID-19 protocol. The release did not say which players.
It’s worth keeping an eye out for UND as the Fighting Hawks will play Omaha in two weeks. It is not known if the three players are out due to positive tests, which could force them to miss the series against UND (depending on when the tests took place) or if they are considered close contacts.
The series is great for both teams.
For Omaha it will be the most difficult road test yet. The Mavericks have played 14 of their 16 games at Baxter Arena this season. Their only road series to date was at Colorado College.
For Denver, it must do better than a split if it is to chase a top-four finish in the NCHC standings. It also needs to gain some ground if it is to make it to the NCAA tournament. The Pioneers haven’t missed the NCAAs since 2007, but they are currently 6-9-1 and must finish .500 or better to qualify.
Friday: Omaha in Denver, 8:07 PM (NCHC.tv).
Saturday: Omaha in Denver, 7:07 pm (CBS Sports Network).
Nebraska Omaha goalkeeper Isaiah Saville (31) saves Saturday, December 5 in the first period against Miami in the Baxter Arena in the NCHC Pod in Omaha. Tyler Schank / Forum News Service
3. Border rivalry
There should be no shortage of offense when the two best teams in the Big Ten compete against each other.
Minnesota, the leader of the Big Ten, has scored 30 goals in the past four games. Wisconsin, five points behind the Gophers, has scored at least four goals in each of the last six games, led by a power play that turns in at 28.6 percent.
The Badgers have also been much better this season with Dylan Holloway from the first round in the lineup. They were 3-5 when Holloway was at the Junior World Championship. They are 8-2 with him. Holloway has 14 points in the last six games.
Friday: Wisconsin, Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN Plus).
Saturday: Wisconsin, Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN Plus).
Minnesota Gophers captain Sammy Walker visited Wisconsin goalkeeper Robbie Beydoun in the fold in a 3-1 win of Badgers on January 9, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. Larry Radloff / The Rink Live
4. The best of WCHA
Like the Big Ten, the WCHA takes first place vs. second place.
Bowling Green (16-4) travels to Minnesota State-Mankato (9-2-1) for a set of two games, the only meeting between the teams this season. The Mavericks have won the MacNaughton Cup in five of the past six years. Bowling Green is hoping for its first.
The series will feature the NCAA’s leader in the bailout rate, MSU-Mankato’s Dryden McKay (.954), against a team with three 100 career point scorers in Bowling Green’s Brandon Kruse, Max Johnson, and Connor Ford.
Friday: Bowling Green at MSU-Mankato, 7:07 PM
Saturday: Bowling Green at MSU-Mankato, 6:07 PM
Bowling Green goalkeeper Ryn Bednard saves on a shot from Minnesota States Julian Napravnik during the second period of Saturday’s WCHA championship game at the Verizon Wireless Center. Pat Christman / Mankato Free Press
5. Boston series
The Beanpot is usually held in the first week of February.
It won’t be held this season, but perhaps it’s fitting that rivals Boston College and Boston University play on Friday and Saturday for the first time this season.
As Hockey East teams end the season with a disproportionate number of games played, the regular season champion is determined based on the points percentage. At the moment, Boston College (10-2-1) and Boston University (5-1) are in joint first place.
Friday: Boston University at Boston College, 6 p.m. (CollegeSportsLive.com).
Saturday: Boston College at Boston University, 6 p.m. (CollegeSportsLive.com).
Boston College goalkeeper Spencer Knight follows the puck. Photo by BC Athletics.
