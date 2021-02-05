The latest front in Chinas Battle for School Places: Gym Class

SHANGHAI At a steaming indoor pool in Pudong New Area, Qiu Chenchen checks her stopwatch and frowns.

Don’t let your legs go limp, kick them hard! the coach shouts to the child who splashes in the water next to her. Go faster!

The student, Panpan, playfully finishes his height, but Qiu is dissatisfied with the 10-year time of 27 seconds. You haven’t done your best, she says sternly. Take a break and let’s do it again.

Mother Pancakes, who has watched the class from a nearby bench, approaches with a concerned expression. How did he do it? she asks. He doesn’t focus enough, right?

Not good enough for him, Qiu replies. He must in any case cover this distance within 25 seconds. Panpan stares sheepishly at the water.

Encourage him to kick his legs better at home, assures the mother Qiu.

Liu Youzhi / Southern Metropolis Daily / People Visual

However, the coach continues to explain the consequences if Panpan does not improve his lap times. In four years, the boy will have to take the Zhongkao China’s all-important high school enrollment exams.

This pool is only 20 meters long, says Qiu. The standard swim test for short distances in the Zhongkao is 25 meters. And to get a full score, you have to be done in 25 seconds.

Qiu has had many similar conversations recently. The 29-year-old swimming coach, who spends eight hours a day in the pool, is in high demand to teach private lessons to elementary and high school students.

The reason for the increase in bookings with Qius is China’s recent announcement that sports will become a core part of school exams. The move, which comes amid growing concerns about rising rates of childhood obesity, is sparking a struggle among families to get their kids fit for the new tests.

Parents take sports more seriously these days, Qiu tells Sixth Tone. Swimming not only strengthens the immune systems of children and keeps them healthy, it also matters a lot in the crucial entrance exams.

For Chinese families, any change to the Zhongkao should not be taken lightly. The exam is widely regarded as even more competitive than infamous China university entrance tests, the gaokao.

In Shanghai almost half of the students are in the Zhongkao fail to win a place in high school and forced to attend vocational training or work. Any student who wants to attend an elite high school needs a super high exam score.

Until now, students had little incentive to give priority to sports. The Zhongkao students tested almost entirely on traditional subjects such as Chinese, mathematics and science, using only physical education 30 points out of a total of 750 compared to 630 last year.

But China’s Ministry of Education is now calling for gymnasium to be given as much weight as academic disciplines, and some local authorities have already done so. Last November, the northwestern province of Shaanxi said fitness tests would count for 60 points from 2021. Yunnan province in the southwest plan to increase his sports score to 100 by 2023.

Children participate in soccer practice at a sports club in Shanghai, January 9, 2021. Ni Dandan / Sixth Tone

Shanghai has its own changes to the Zhongkao, but Wang Xiaozan, a professor at East China Normal University’s College of Physical Education and Health, tells Sixth Tone that the council will certainly increase the weight of sports as well.

The raised point threshold will increase the importance of sport, said Wang, who is working with local authorities on physical education reforms in the city’s primary and secondary schools. But now the key question is how we were going to test the children. Not every child can be trained to become an Olympic champion.

Although the changes won’t start until next year, many parents feel overwhelmed. Prepare children for the sports part of the Zhongkao is not an easy task.

Shanghai is currently using a complex five-part test to assess students’ physical fitness. The first part, which accounts for 15 out of 30 points, is based on student performance in regular PE classes at school. For the other four parts, the children have to go through a series of physical challenges: one tests their endurance, the other their speed or strength, and two others assess their ability in an individual sport and team sport.

Li’s son, a ninth grader, takes a chance in his first ping pong lesson, in Shanghai, 2021. Zhang Shiyu for Sixth Tone

On a rainy afternoon in late January, Li sits in a chilly ping-pong hall in Shanghai’s Xuhui District in central Shanghai, watching her son hit a ball back and forth with a private coach.

The mother has taken leave of absence from work to accompany her child to class, the first of 10 sessions that cost her 2,200 yuan ($ 340). The ninth grader has never seriously played ping pong, but he urgently needs to master the activity to pass the individual sport portion of the test, Li explains.

His gym teacher said table tennis is the easiest to pick up (compared to other options like tennis, badminton, or martial arts), says Li, who gave only her family name for privacy reasons. And the evaluation criteria are more flexible.

Lis’s son looks rather clumsy trying to follow the coach’s instructions, his legs stiff as he stretches for the ball. But the coach, nicknamed Fang, tries to reassure Li that there is nothing to worry about.

It will get better after a few lessons, he says. Most students master the techniques required for the Zhongkao in 10 classes.

After class, Fang tells Sixth Tone that crash courses for high school students will likely become a major source of income for his club in the future. For students starting from scratch, we can help them get a full score after just 10 cram sessions, he says. But we cannot 100% guarantee that you will get the best score when it comes to a test, nerves can be a factor.

Li says she already plans to book 10 more classes for her son in April. Although they are expensive, the mother says she is happy to pay as long as they really make a difference.

If these training sessions can help him get a full score, why not give it a try? Li says. Every point in the Zhongkao counts.

Many parents clearly feel the same way. In a recent report, consulting firm PwC CN predicted that China’s sports training industry would undergo 300 billion yuan orders of magnitude expansion as a result of the changes to Zhongkao.

Several swimming, badminton and ping pong clubs in Shanghai who spoke with Sixth Tone said they had already seen an increase in bookings. A tennis coach, meanwhile, complained that it was not possible to receive more clients because all courts were full.

Some companies have tried to take advantage of the situation through launch questionable gym classes at eye-watering prices. One company faced backlash after advertising a package of five jump rope lessons for 2,000 yuan, with netizens complaining that children could easily learn the skill themselves.

A student practices tennis with a private coach on a tennis court in Pudong New Area, Shanghai, January 9, 2021. Ni Dandan / Sixth Tone

But Tang Yan, a professor at Shanghai University of Sport, says sports clubs should play an important role in preparation Zhongkao students, because local schools cannot do it all by themselves.

The fact is, our schools don’t have resources for sports training, says Tang. But the tricky question is how the regulators can properly guide these (social) organizations.

For many parents it is precisely the lack of preparation of the school that is worrying. Despite the constant Zhongkao reforms often continue to prioritize academic subjects over sports.

Liu Xinyan, a Shanghai mother whose daughter has the Zhongkao this year, her child’s school says only three periods a week for sports. The students should have two more gym sessions, but these are usually replaced with additional physics lessons, she adds.

Sports should not only remain important on paper, says Liu.

Liu fears that the lack of education will cost her daughter a place in a top school. The girl is not a natural athlete, but Liu has decided not to arrange extra classes for her because she has to study every night until 11:30 am.

It’s impossible to make time for sports training stuffing, Liu says. There is already tremendous pressure on her.

For now, the mother is hoping for the best. At least her daughter chose the easiest options: skipping rope, sit-ups, martial arts, and basketball, she says. But Liu knows she can’t afford slip-ups.

One point is the difference between this school or another, she says. If you lose one or two points on the sports exam, it is very difficult to make up for it in the other academic tests.

Professor Wang, meanwhile, doubts that one-off sports exams are the best way to encourage young people to get fitter and learn new skills. She says the tests should place more emphasis on assessing how well students perform in gym class over a long period of time.

If people only make short-term efforts to improve their sports performance to get a targeted score, the test is pointless, she says. The way tests are evaluated needs to be reformed.

Children participate in basketball practice run by a private training company in Shanghai, January 9, 2021. Ni Dandan / Sixth Tone

But despite all these drawbacks, the decision to add sport to the health Zhongkao In 2008, the government’s overarching goal of making young people physically healthier was achieved, said Tang of the Shanghai University of Sport.

Whether it’s worth 30 or 50 points, we found a marked improvement in students’ physical fitness in children in the ninth and tenth grades, says Tang. Now that it’s being reviewed, it’s certainly kind of a pressure on students, their families and schools.

Back at the pool, Qiu says she can already see the effect of this pressure in action. Many parents, looking to give their children a head start in the educational rat race, start enrolling them in swimming lessons years before even entering high school.

They are generous in allowing their children to participate in such sports training from a very young age, says Qiu. It is not a small amount.

Editor: Dominic Morgan.

(Header image: Parents watch their children play basketball at a sports center in Shanghai, January 9, 2021. Ni Dandan / Sixth Tone)