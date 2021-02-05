UConn vs. Marquette – Game Preview – February 5, 2021





A game after scoring 32 points in a 94-62 win over Saint John’s (NY), Paige Bueckers leads the No. 3 UConn Huskies (12-1, 10-0 Big East) on the road against the Marquette Golden Eagles (12 -2, 9-1 Big East) on Friday, February 5, 2021. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET. Marquette defeated Georgetown 55-48 in the team’s final appearance on Wednesday, led by Jordan King’s team-high 17 points. UConn defeated Saint John’s (NY) 94-62 in the team’s final action on Wednesday. Bueckers achieved a team-leading 32 points in the win. Marquette Team Stats Marquette enters the match-up with 74.3 points per game, 20.1 more than the 54.2 UConn allows per game. The Golden Eagles are 12-2 in games where they put in more than 54 points. The Golden Eagles make 68.9 percent of their free throws as a team, the ninth-best score in the Great East. Selena Lott hits 3.7 free throws per game to lead Marquette as she down 86 percent of her attempts on the line. UConn Team Statistics The Huskies’ average outing per game of 87.1 points is more than the 60.9 Marquette lists. When UConn hits the 61-point mark, it’s 12-1 in the year. This season, the Huskies have downed 7.5 shots per game from outside the arc, while their opponents have been limited to 6.8 triples. UConn is 6-1 when it hits at least eight shots from downtown this season. Marquette players to watch Lott leads Marquette in scoring, averaging 16.7 points and 4.4 assists per game. The lead rebounder of Golden Eagles is Chloe Marotta, who averages 7.0 boards per game and also scores 8.7 points. King is the team’s best passer, with 4.4 assists to deal with 10.3 points per game. When it comes to basketball, Lott is the best choice for Marquette. She leads the team in threes per game, drilling 1.8 treys per game while shooting 42 percent from the center. Player statistics reflect 12 of the 14 games this season. UConn players to watch Bueckers ’20, 0 points and 6.3 assists per game are both team-high statistics for UConn. Christyn Williams also contributes with 17.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Huskies, and Olivia Nelson-Ododa averages 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. Bueckers has a 57 percent firing rate from depth and the team runs in threes per game, which equates to 2.4 treys per game. Player stats reflect 11 of the 13 games this season. Powered by Data Skrive

