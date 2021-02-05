Cricket bats with scoop design: for an elevated sweet spot | Most searched products





If you are playing cricket with tennis balls, the power zone of a cricket bat matters a lot. This is why casual players are always looking for cricket bats with a scoop design. Usually made from premium woods such as Kashmir Willow and Himachal Willow. Valued for their improved sweet spot, these scoop design cricket bats are known for their reliable performance, impressive grip, long durability and finished edges. So, if you’re looking for cricket bats with a scoop design, check out some of the best available online in India: Get this great cricket bat with a shovel design from GLS. The cricket bat on offer is designed using premium Himachal willow and unique design. In addition, this cricket bat comes with a full-cane handle and is suitable for players from the age of 15. The cricket bat on offer is lightweight and known for excellent control. This cricket bat is suitable for tennis and rubber balls and comes with a 22.5 inch blade.

ABHAYA comes up with this robust cricket bat with a shovel design. This cricket bat has an 11 inch handle, a 24 inch blade and a 4 inch blade width. In addition, the cricket bat on offer is lightweight and ideal for playing with hard & soft tennis balls. This cricket bat is made from high-quality Kashmir willow, which provides a superior finish and better control.

KUSHM offers this cricket bat with a scoop design. The cricket bat on offer is designed with A-Okay Kashmir willow, which provides lightweight, excellent control and an improved sweet spot. In addition, the cricket bat offered is highly appreciated for its extensive power zone from the center to the lower part. This cricket bat comes with a large blade, which gives you maximum shot control. The handle of this cricket bat measures 11 inches.

Buy this light but great cricket bat from Rpm Sports. The cricket bat on offer has a unique shovel design and is made from premium wood. In addition, this cricket bat is highly prized for its lightweight, large blade, durability, thick handle and maximum shot control. Ideal for tennis and rubber balls, this cricket bat’s handle measures 11 inches. The head of this cricket bat is available in a width of 4.5 inches.

Don’t miss this great cricket bat with scoop design. This cricket bat is made from superior quality wood and is available in a 35 inch size. In addition, the cricket bat on offer is known for its lightweight, superior sweet spot, impeccable control and longer shelf life. With this cricket bat you can easily play power shots. You can choose a cricket bat from sizes available in the range of 38mm – 43mm.

Discover more scoop design cricket bats here. Disclaimer: Journalists for The Times of Indias were not involved in the production of this article.



