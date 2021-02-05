LSU disrupts men’s tennis, dominates No. 23 Texas Tech to remain unbeaten | Sport





Although LSU men’s tennis won their first six games, not many people expected Thursday night’s outcome. There were no questions from the start, just dominance as the Tigers swept the Red Raiders 4-0 in what some would call a prank and others a real show of LSUs talent. Frankly, in these next two games were the underdogs, which is going to be fun. We’ve had preference in every game so far this year and we’ve had all the pressure.

That’s what Coach Chris Brandi said last weekend after a 6-1 victoryagainstWord incarnated.Until then, the Tigers had six wins and zero losses, but they hadn’t necessarily proven themselves. Only Wednesday evening. The Tigers came in Dallascontrol of the courts and they did that and more, putting their underdog status at risk for future matches. LSU Women’s Tennis (3-0) once again had a strong performance to start the season, giving the Green Wave no hope of even getting close on the … From the start, the Tigers left no doubt.The No. 60 ranked Ronald Hohmann and Rafael Wagner quickly dealt with the strongTexas Tech duo of Parker Wynn and Reed Collier (both ranked in singlesson) with a score of 6-1. Boris Kozlov and Nick Watson followed with their own 6-1 victoryto give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. That energy was carried in singles. During the first sets, the Tigers had control of five of the six jobs, someof which wereconvincingly3-4 game leaders. The first tocomplete his matchwas Boris Kozlov, who controlled the first set (6-3) before swiping the second (6-0). T.The next two points were soon to follow. Benjamin Ambrosio would continue his early success with the Tigers, taking a 6-4, 6-2 victory. He,along with other freshmen Joao Graca, has yet to drop another set. And last but not least: no. 99 Ronald Hohmann would take his first win of the season, beating Texas Techs No. 93 Ilgiz Valiev in just two sets with a score of 6-2, 6-4. It was a huge boost to his confidence,and HHe was very excited about the win. Personally, I felt very good in singles, Hohmann said after the win. It was the best game I have played all year. He was also proud of the way his team played, believing this is a sign that they have improved a lot lately. Our team generally improves every game and it is very good for us to beat a team like Texas Tech,H.ohmann explained. Now we keep it going on Sunday. This was a huge win for the Tigers, whose last top-25 win was in 2019 against No. 25 Arkansas. They’ll try to carry that success through in their next game, another tough game against in-state rival Tulane.

