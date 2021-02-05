Sports
Prep girls hockey: Cloquet-Esko-Carlton skates past Duluth
For most of the night, the Lumberjacks were able to keep the puck in the Northern Stars zone and pepper goalkeeper Sophie Mitchell with plenty of shots.
The Northern Stars put on 10 shots in the first period, but were unable to get the puck past CEC goalie Araya Kiminski, while Erin Loeb and Jones each scored for the Lumberjacks.
We were happy with the number of shots and scoring opportunities we had in the first two periods, said CEC coach Courtney Olin. I think that’s led to us achieving some goals and having some success on stage.
The CEC defense stood out in the second period, allowing only three shots, while adding another goal from Taylor Wick.
After Lily Hanson scored early in the third period, the Lumberjack defense seemed to get a little complacent, with Duluth putting several shots on target and scoring twice to bring the lead back to 4-2 with about 5 minutes to play.
I think our team played really well together tonight, but there is definitely work that needs to be done, Kiminski said. I think we were a little ahead when we entered the third period and we lost a little motivation because we were ahead. But once they scored those two goals, we definitely stepped up our game and locked them out for the rest of the game.
Jones added her second goal after a pass from Lily Hanson with about 20 seconds to play.
Scoring was a big question mark for the Lumberjacks this season as they graduated eight seniors from the 2019-20 team that lost in the Minnesota Class A championship game.
Almost 60% of that team’s goals and 70% of the total points came from three players: Taylor Nelson, Kiana Bender and Dea DeLeon. Nelson plays hockey for Bemidji State, while Bender and DeLeon are members of the Minnesota Duluth softball team this year.
We knew we had to do some renovations this year, Olin said. I think the big focus we focused on, of course, is to put shots on the net and get the puck in nets. You are not going to produce points or score goals if you don’t get it on the net. We were lucky that a few girls were able to bury that and hopefully we can keep figuring that out.
Another boost for the Lumberjacks came from the return of defender Tenley Stewart. Stewart missed CEC’s first two games, but was a positive force against the Northern Stars.
I think her balance and presence on the ice was very clear tonight, Olin said. As a defender, you don’t always get the credit for the work you do, but I think everyone who was in the arena tonight has seen the talent she has. We were very happy to have her back.
CEC (2-1) is the next scheduled host of Superior at 7:30 PM on Monday, February 8.
Duluth (1-5) will travel to Hibbing / Chisholm on Tuesday, February 9 at 7:30 PM.
Duluth 0-0-22
Cloquet-EC 2-1-25
First Period 1. CEC, Erin Loeb, 10:44; 2. CEC, Dana Jones (Tenley Stewart), 13:34.
Second Period 3. CEC, Taylor Wick (Bella Harrimann, Lily Hanson), 4:39 PM.
Third Period 4. CEC, Hanson, 1:42; 5. D, Molly Henderson (Annika Lindgren), 9:41; 6. D, Emma Fellman (Lindgren), 11:56; 7. CEC, Jones (Hanson), 16:40 (sh).
Rescues Sophie Mitchell, D, 24; Jules Lebsack, D, 6; Araya Kiminski, CEC, 22.
