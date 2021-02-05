Table tennis: Mass is not discussed for the Alliance





On the occasion of the 10th Women’s Pro Day, things have yet to happen for the Nmoises, who play Metz.

two days after the end of the regular season, the Alliance Nmes Montpellier continues to watch table tennis (ANMTT) in the retro… and in the viewfinder. “Everything is still possible”Florian Habuda, the current coach, defines that. Like the fact that his training is one “serene maintenance”, as chairman Alain Lauferon had envisioned at the start of the season. “It would take a real combination of circumstances to not sustain us”, the technician notes. Indeed, the Nmoises seem to have delivered the essential, 4 points ahead of Issy (9th, 16 points) and the play-downs. To date, the Alliance exercise has been fully successful. “We have a great season”, Florian Habuda confirms. The Gardoises remain on three defeats Better, however, was that the Nmoises took a small lead in the standings, the last three days ended with just as many setbacks (5 points scored). ‘It’s true now, my (n ° 66) is a bit worse, notes the Gardois trainer. But Rachel (Moret, No. 28) has regained its level. Jennifer (Jonsson, n ° 64)was also able to lead 2 sets 0 against Saint-Denis’ n ° 4, Balazova, before losing in five sets … “ Metz, this Friday, February 5, the Alliance will play the big table, against Messines’ semi-finalists of the Champions League two months ago, beaten by Berlin. Opposes Jiaduo Wu, ex-European champion If Metz finishes in the top four in the regular season, in the play-off, they’ll play the title, that’s for sure, Florian Habuda assures. With their number 1, Jiaduo Wu, who is back after a long absence. “ Against the French n ° 7 and European champion in 2009, with the Romanian Adina Diaconu (n ° 20) and Lonie Hartbrich (n ° 45), the shooting window seems thin for the Nmoises. “If we win 3-1, we have our ticket in hand to finish in the top four”, however, calculates Habuda. As long as the Nmoises don’t finish in the last four … The Alliance Nmes Montpellier (6th, 20 pts) will play next Friday, February 5, 6 p.m. Metz TT (3rd, 22 pts).

