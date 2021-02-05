Edwards is on board with Auriemma |’s plan UConn Women’s Basketball

The bigger the battle between the boards, the more Aaliyah Edwards wants to be a part of it.
I love it, said Edwards. I’m a pretty competitive person so when I go for those boards my mindset is just to get it. Yes!
The freshman of the UConn women’s basketball teams made her second start Wednesday and had a season high of nine rebounds with five coming to the offensive end. That contributed to her season high of 22 points as the third-placed Huskies threw to a victory in the Great East of St. Johns.
Shell is looking to build on the best performance of her young career tonight when UConn takes on Marquette in a major conference game at the Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee.
Edwards got the start nod on Wednesday when Aubrey Griffin was limited to just 1:46 with a sore right knee. She finished 9-for-11 firing from the floor and now tops the Big East with a field goal percentage of 68.1. In the season she scores an average of 9.4 points and 4.6 rebounds in 18.3 minutes.
Anytime there’s an injury, it clearly opens up an opportunity for someone to step in and fill that void, UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. Aaliyah with how hard she works, you saw her work on the shelves and what she does on the floor. She is a great physical presence to us.
Edwards got her first start against Providence on January 9. Although she finished with 10 points and seven rebounds, she found herself on the bench with three other starters after the Huskies got off to a slow start, leaving them with seven. Griffin started the next five games.
On Wednesday, the native of Kingston, Ontario, scored six quick runs when UConn took a 10-2 lead. The Huskies were not behind for the first time in nine games. She played 35 minutes a season high and still looked fresh.
Personally, I feel good, said Edwards. I feel like I learned a lot during the first half of my season here at UConn. So just keep playing to my strengths and incorporating what Coach tells me in my development, just making sure I transfer those skills to the next game so we can be prepared for the tournament.
Edwards joined classmates Paige Bueckers and Nika Muhl (who replaces the injured Christyn Williams) in the starting line-up on Wednesday. It was the first time since February 20, 1999 in Georgetown for three freshmen starters.
With Bueckers (32), Edwards (22) and Muhl (11) running season highs and with Mir McLean (7) and Autumn Chassion (3) contributing from the bench, the freshmen came together for 75 points, which is considered a program . best.
The TASSK Force class of Sue Bird, Swin Cash, Asjha Jones, Tamika Williams and Keirsten Walters had its best night against Holy Cross on November 30, 1998 with 55 points.
When Saylor Poffenbarger came 2:40 over in the third quarter, the Huskies had five freshmen on the floor.
It feels great because those are the kind of teammates I like to play with, Edwards said. That’s how we can be successful as a team, not only make myself successful as an individual, but as a team I think we’ve done some great things that we can carry over to our next upcoming matches. We have a tight schedule ahead. We just want to build on that.
UConn (12-1, 10-0 Big East) is in second place for the first time this season and for the first time overall since February 5, 2013 against Marquette (12-2, 9-1). The Golden Eagles have the longest winning streak in the conference at 6pm, playing their third game in 5 days. They swept this week’s two-game road trip by beating Creighton and Georgetown.
It will be UConn’s first game in the friendly confined spaces of the Al McGuire Center since January 12, 2013. The Huskies are 7-0 all-time in Milwaukee including wins over Penn State and Old Dominion in the 2002 NCAA Tournament Mideast Regional. They would go to San Antonio from there and finish a 39-0 national championship season.
There will be no fans in attendance tonight.
I don’t think I’ve ever had a bad trip there, Auriemma said. We had a lot of success there both during the regular season with Marquette and in the NCAA tournament. Some of my biggest successes have been in the great restaurants out there.
Marquette always has a good team, also this year. No fans? That is disappointing, because the fan base there, especially where the students sit at the visiting bench, are the best. I like those guys. I especially love them because some of them have graduated so I don’t have to listen to their bullshit anymore. Although it has only been seven years, some of them may still be there when I get there. I am really looking forward to this trip.
The Huskies arrived on Thursday in snow and windy conditions. Today’s prediction was for mostly cloudy skies and a temperature of 14 degrees with chills below zero.
But the action should be hot at the Al McGuire Center, and that’s exactly what Edwards would like.