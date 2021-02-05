PICS: India vs England First Test, Day 1

Footage from Day 1 of the first test between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, on Friday.

IMAGE: England captain Joe Root celebrates after completing one hundred on Day 1 of the first test against India, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, on Friday. Photo: BCCI

Joe Root continued his good run with the bat when England took the honor on Day 1 of the first Test against India, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, on Friday.

The England skipper, who scored a double hundred and century in his previous two tests in Sri Lanka, was undefeated after a stunning 128 of 197 balls, including 14 fours and a six, as the tourists ended the day at 363 for 3 .

India tasted success late in the day when Dominic Sibey was rejected leg for wicket by Jasprit Bumrah with the deadly yorker in the final.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah gets a hug from skipper Virat Kohli after securing Dom Sibley’s leg in front of the wicket at the end of Day 1. Photo: BCCI

Sibley walked back after a good innings of 87 of 285 balls, setting up a 200-run score for the third wicket with Root.

Bumrah, who played his first test at home, ended the day with figures of 2 for 40, while Ashwin took one for 68. Ishant Sharma cast a good spell of 15 overs for 27 runs without any success.

The spin duo of Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem struggled to impress and were easily tackled by the English batsmen on a slow day 1 wicket.

Root’s knock was a demonstration of how to build up an innings on a low, slow track, while counteracting a post-lunch hostile spell from Ishant Sharma (15-3-27-0) in which he flipped the ball.

IMAGE: Joe Root made good use of the sweepshot to upset the Indian spinners. Photo: BCCI

Root’s specialty, the sweep shot, also came out when Indian spinners started changing the length.

There were thoroughbred slog sweeps for the square, conventional sweeps to the square, the paddle sweep behind the square, and also switch-hit sweep where he changed the grip against Shahbaz Nadeem.

And by the end, the first six of the game, was also a slog sweep from Ashwin. This was after he lost nearly five liters of moisture by undermining the heat of Chennai.

Root and Sibley knew they had to tire Ishant, Ravichandran Ashwin (1/56) and Bumrah, as Virat Kohli would at some point have to pay the price for Washington Sundar and Nadeem’s relative inexperience.

IMAGE: Dom Sibley gets on one knee to send the ball to the fence. Photo: BCCI

Without buying the track, it became easier for Root and Sibley to use their feet and big strides to dominate the two spinners, who had no idea.

Unlike many batsmen, who came off the course in a pre-meditated fashion, Root and Sibley waited for the Indian spinners to throw the ball before taking the plunge.

In addition to the two firings in the first session, England controlled the game for the next two sessions on a lifeless court, which is sure to become difficult for batting as the game progresses.

With India slated to hit fourth in the game, the scores in the first innings of both teams will go a long way in determining the course of this game.

Session 1

IMAGE: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah is congratulated by his Indian teammates after firing England’s Dan Lawrence. Photo: BCCI

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin each took a wicket as England was limited to 67 for 2 at lunchtime.

Skipper Joe Root, who played his 100th Test, hit 4 while opener Dominic Sibley was unbeaten at 26 (96 balls, 3 fours) at the break.

Openers Sibley and Rory Burns gave England a solid start with a 63-run partnership in which they didn’t seem to be in trouble.

PICTURE: English opener Rory Burns was quiet early in the day as he negotiated the Indian pacemakers. Photo: BCCI

After negotiating the pace duo of Ishant Sharma and Bumrah (7-1-17-1), they kept Ashwin (10-0-31-1) and left arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem (5-1-11-0) at bay. , showing patience and also playing shots when the opportunity arises.

The openers seemed to make steady progress before Burns unnecessarily went for a reverse sweep of Ashwin and saw the ball fly to wicketkeeper Rishab Pant for an easy catch.

IMAGE: India’s players celebrate Rory Burns’ wicket. Photo: BCCI

Newcomer Dan Lawrence was sent back by Bumrah, who sent down a beauty who sharply chased the batsman in front of her.

Indian captain Virat Kohli had introduced Ashwin into the attack in the eighth over, but openers Sibley and Burns negotiated without much difficulty for the first hour.

IMAGE: Dominic Sibley sends the ball to the boundary. Photo: BCCI

Ishant (5-1-8-0) and Bumrah bowled steadily but couldn’t do any damage.

Sibley and Burns played wisely and showed patience to lead India early on.

Bumrah, who was playing his first Test at home, saw Pant Grass Burns from the first delivery, which the batsman tried to watch.

IMAGE: Rory Burns and Dom Sibley run between wickets. Photo: BCCI

Earlier, the English captain Root won the toss and chose to hit.

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns returned to the side after missing the series in Sri Lanka.

Kohli returned to India after the paternity break, as did Ishant, while Shahbaz Nadeem was allowed to play his second Test.

Session 2:

IMAGE: Dominic Sibley and Joe Root from England celebrate their 50-member collaboration. Photo: BCCI

Skipper Joe Root and opener Dominic Sibley put in a nice at bat to rally England to 140 for 2 over tea.

Root, who played his 100th Test, was unbeaten at 45, with Sibley, at 53, at the break.

The pair put on 77 runs in an unbeaten tie for the third wicket.

IMAGE: Dominic Sibley celebrates after scoring fifty. Photo: BCCI

While Sibley was all patient and waiting for the poor deliveries to score runs, Root, who beat a double hundred and a century in his previous two tests in Sri Lanka, underlined his class with some excellent shots as the two passed the innings. went to strengthen. .

Pacers Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah and the spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem and Washington Sundar tried every trick they could, but couldn’t break the British batsmen’s resolve.

IMAGE: Joe Root bats during Day 1. Photo: BCCI

Ishant bowed exceptionally well in the second session, but that was not enough to earn him a reward.

Bumrah and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (1/52) had each packed a wicket just before lunch to leave England in a tricky position 67 for 2.