For Smith from MSU it was not the typical hockey journey | Local sports

By the age of 10, most players on the Minnesota State hockey team were well into their hockey careers and probably dreamed of being where they are today.

In Minnesota and other traditional hockey areas, it’s not uncommon for kids to put on skates as early as age 2, and organized hockey often starts at 5 a.m.

For MSUs, Nathan Smith, a resident of Tampa, Florida, MSU, NHL and ice hockey in general couldn’t have been further from his mind at that age.

It just wasn’t what the Florida kids were doing.

However, when a neighborhood friend introduced him to street hockey at the age of 6, something just clicked. After playing roller hockey for five years, Smith finally made the switch to ice hockey at the age of 11.

Once I got into it, I realized I liked the touch and the speed of the game, Smith said. It just went on all the time instead of something like football. There is contact, but you stop after 5-10 seconds and I just didn’t like that.

As you would have expected, there weren’t many scouts watching youth and high school hockey games in Florida. Smith played hockey in high school, but he also spent a lot of time traveling to tournaments around the country in the hopes of getting noticed by junior teams.

He eventually joined the American hockey leagues Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, where he scored 100 points in 110 games over two seasons.

After committing to play at MSU, Smith was the 91st pick in the Winnipeg Jets’ 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

I was a huge fan of (Tampa Bay) Lighting, but I never thought of playing ice hockey, (let alone) playing in the NHL, Smith said. I never thought it would lead to where I am.

In his sophomore season with MSU, there was no sophomore slump for Smith. He is third in the team with 13 points and was recently nominated for the Hobey Baker Award, along with line mate Cade Borchardt and goalkeeper Dryden McKay.

Smith leads the Mavericks with 11 assists and is described by Hastings as someone who fits like a pro. Smith has always enjoyed putting on, more than scoring, teammates, but acknowledged that he probably needs to look to get his shot a little bit more, which is music to Hastings’s ears.

More often than not, when a guy doesn’t shoot a puck, it’s usually because he’s uncomfortable. … That’s not Nathan, Hastings said. If you look shot first and they have to defend your shot, that opens up jobs for other people.

Smith added, I always say to myself before every game: I have to shoot more, I have to shoot more. It just depends on each scenario in the game … but I want to shoot more.

As a skater, Smith is both fast and powerful and it is almost impossible to beat the puck. All around the team, he is known as a weight room warrior, which is a major reason why he is such a highly regarded professional prospect.

If you really want to upset Smitty, tell him he can’t exercise. It’s as much as brushing his teeth and getting dressed in the morning. He needs his training, Hastings said. That’s a self-motivating quality of that young man.

That work ethic, from that standpoint, sometimes gets in the way of other players reaching their potential. That won’t be the case with Nathan.

Five Things to Know

The No. 6 Mavericks (9-2-1) will receive No. 8 Bowling Green Friday and Saturday in a WCHA series.

Here are five things you should know about the matchup.

1. Critical series: With the Mavericks taking first place in the WCHA, just two points ahead of the Falcons in the standings, what happens this weekend will have a lot to say about who wins the MacNaughton Cup. MSU has not played any non-conference games against top teams, so a few games with the Falcons will be a great yardstick.

2. Injury updates: Riese Zmolek, Todd Burgess and Reggie Lutz missed every game from previous weeks at Bemidji State, and Jake Jaremko left the game in the first period with an injury and did not return. Hastings said each of those four skated in practice this week, but there’s still nothing official for the weekend.

Hastings offered this comment after Friday’s loss at Bemidji.

If it’s a playoff game today, you may have seen a different lineup, Hastings said.

3. McKay’s big week continues: MSU goalkeeper Dryden McKays’s big week continued on Thursday when he was named HCA Co-National Goaltender of the Month for January. Earlier this week, he was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award and appeared on the Richter Award watchlist for top goal tenders.

4. The state of MSU: MSU may well come off the worst game of the season, a 4-1 nonconference loss at Bemidji State. It was a disappointing defeat, but with McKay out of the net and several key players injured, it seemed like a tough spot for MSU on the road.

The Mavericks return to WCHA this week, where they outperformed opponents 26-3 in six conference games. The power play, which was 0 for 5 at Bemidji, is still at 30.4% for the season and will try to get back on track against the Falcons.

5. Scouting the falcons: Seniors Brandon Kruse, Cameron Wright and Connor Ford each average more than one point per game. Those three lead a Falcons team with an average of 4.0 goals per game, which is among the top five in the country. Luck was on the Bowling Greens side as it leads the nation with 20 games played. The Falcons are kicking off the weekend after playing back-to-back days in five consecutive weeks, while the Mavericks have only played back-to-back games in consecutive weeks this season.

